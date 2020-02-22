McEachern girls basketball coach Phyllis Arthur was in her element.
At practice on a Saturday morning and she found herself with a handful of teachable moments.
When one of her players didn't close a defensive gap during a 5-on-5 drill, Arthur asked her player, "Why?"
All she got was silence.
"You don't know, do you?" Arthur said.
Before the drill could begin again, she said, "I have a way to make her remember. Put 9 seconds on the clock."
For McEachern players, 9 seconds can become an eternity. When the whistle blows, the players sprint to the end of the court, touch the baseline, and then sprint back. If they don't make it before the horn sounds, they have to run it again.
When the drill started again, that player closed the gap.
It will be important on Tuesday for all gaps to be closed when McEachern (19-9) travels to Collins Hill (29-0) on Tuesday for their Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal matchup.
The Lady Eagles will be trying to advance to their second straight state championship game. Last season they went 30-2 but lost to Westlake in the title game.
It wasn't long ago that the Lady Indians would have been considered overwhelming favorites to win this matchup. Starting with the 2011-2012 season, McEachern has gone 213-58 with five state championships -- including four in a row from 2014-2017.
Injuries kept the Lady Indians from possibly winning a fifth-straight title in 2018, and last year was a learning experience. With a roster of young players, they went 17-10.
While this year's record my not seem any different, the projection of where this team can go certainly is. Led by Denim DeShields, who is averaging 16.5 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game, this undersized McEachern team relies on speed and quickness.
Arthur said she knows this squad is close to being something special and she said the team is peaking at the right time.
Seven of McEachern's losses were from out-of-state programs. But it was those losses that helped the Lady Indians get to where they are now.
"I love their energy," Arthur said. "It took awhile to get everyone to buy in, but when they did we really got going. Once we got back from our out of state games a light went on. At first we would sub in bench players and we would hope they could keep us close. Now, we sub in and not only do they hold their own, but we increase the lead."
McEachern also has one thing that Collins Hill does not -- someone who has won a state championship as a member of their team.
Senior Daelyn Craig, who averages 12.8 points and 10.1 rebounds a game, was a freshman when the Lady Indians won their last title.
"She's the only one on the team with a ring," Arthur said.
Craig knows what it takes to win, and while DeShields may be the star attraction, Arthur said it is her senior forward who is the glue. Craig is the player who will get the rebounds, dive for the loose ball or be the defensive stopper when necessary.
"Right now she is being under recruited because she's not that big-time scorer," Arthur said. "She does the little things. She's averaging taking three charges a game."
At the end of Saturday's practice, the team returned to running "9s." One player was keeping the team on the floor. She could not get back to the original baseline before the horn sounded. After four tries, it was getting harder.
Arthur was not going to budge. Coach was showing some tough love, and she was willing to stay there all day.
"Does she have any teammates?" Arthur asked.
Four players got off the bench and were going to run with her and provide encouragement.
"These four players are teammates," Arthur said.
With that, the rest of the squad got up and joined them. Everyone on the line. Everyone willing to run as long as it took. When the horn sounded, the team had made it back in time.
Is McEachern going to knock off Collins Hill on Tuesday? We'll have to wait and see, but one thing is near certain, the team is set up for another run of championship basketball over the next few years. The Lady Indians have only two seniors graduating, and the four freshmen on the roster will become sophomores.
Arthur said the freshmen are doing things now that they couldn't do in November and December.
"They're going to be so good," she said.
Which is bad news for the rest of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.