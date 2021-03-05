Forgive the grocery and drug stores in the Marietta High School area if they are out of Tums, Rolaids and Alka-Seltzer.
It wouldn't surprise me if they were short on Pepto-Bismol and Maalox, too.
Why? Because the Marietta girls basketball team has its fan base riding a roller-coaster of emotions big enough to cause ulcers. The Lady Blue Devils opened the playoffs with a 49-46 victory over Cobb County rival Pebblebrook. They followed with a 58-54 win over Parkview. Last Tuesday they needed overtime to beat Cherokee 54-53. All that did was set up Friday's final four matchup against arch-rival McEachern for a trip to the state championship game.
Do you think they would take it easy for one game on the trail to Macon? No way. Marietta needed a 9-2 run over last four minutes to beat the Lady Indians 62-61 to advance to the program's first state championship game since the 2009 season.
"We're all about the drama," Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said.
DeWitt, in his second season with the program, said he grew up watching soap operas, so he was familiar with the twists, turns and cliff-hangers those shows could bring.
His soap operas don't hold a candle to this squad.
Do the math. In the four playoff games, the Lady Blue Devils have won them by a combined nine points. That's the fewest combined points to advance to a state championship game in any classification since the Georgia High School Association expanded the bracket to 32 teams in 1999. The previous mark was held by Mays, who won by a combined 13 points to advance to the Class AAAA title game in 2003.
"It's amazing what we've been through," DeWitt said. "But I think we've earned the opportunity to play for a state championship."
They will get to do just that against Woodstock next Saturday at the Macon Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. A victory would bring the first girls basketball state title back to campus since the 1951 season.
When the Lady Blue Devils (20-5) beat Cherokee to advance to the program's first final four since 2009, he said he heard from countless numbers of Marietta alumni and faithful including arguably the best player in program history, former Georgia and WNBA standout Angel Robinson.
Friday night, in front of as big a crowd as social distancing would allow, the best player under his watch faced arguably the biggest challenge of her career. Senior forward Lauren Walker, the team's leading scorer at more than 18 points a game, was matched up against a McDonald's All-American in McEachern's Jillian Hollingshead. For over three quarters the pair pushed, pulled and banged each other. With 6:04 to play the pair collided and fell to the floor. If a foul had been called on Walker, it would have been her fourth. Instead, it was the fifth foul on Hollingshead.
After scoring 34 points against Collins Hill in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Tuesday, the 6-foot-5 Hollingshead was held to 10 points and was neutralized on glass. Walker, playing the final home game of her high school career, came into it knowing she was going to be limited on the offensive end, and that was just fine with her.
"I knew it was going to be a big defensive game for me," said the Michigan State commit. "I knew I had to hold my ground. It was the biggest way to make an impact."
It was exactly the kind of challenge and mindset DeWitt said she was up for.
"She wants it so badly," he said. "To see her take the challenge was great."
While Walker kept Hollingshead in check, there was no one on McEachern's squad who could keep up with point guard Chloe Sterling. For 32 minutes she was the best player on the floor. She controlled the ball, took advantage of every opportunity and continually killed potential McEachern rallies with big shot after big shot. Sterling, who transferred to Marietta this season from an army base in Japan, finished with a career-high 33 points. It was nine points over her previous career best and 18 points above her season average. However, DeWitt said the junior has hit a much higher gear since the playoffs started.
"The look in her changed," he said. "She's locked in."
So far in the playoffs, Sterling is averaging 23.3 points per game. She said the competition in Japan is not like it is here in Georgia, and it is helping her prepare for the next level. Now, she, Walker and the rest of the Lady Blue Devils get a shot at history.
"I came here to play," Sterling said. "I came here to win."
A victory in Macon would be Marietta's first basketball state title of any kind since the Blue Devil boys won in 1999. For Sterling and Walker, they said it would be a huge accomplishment to bring a new banner back to campus.
"It would mean everything," said Walker, who finished with 15 points, including 10 down the stretch after Hollingshead fouled out. "It would be a testament to how hard this team has worked."
DeWitt knows it won't be easy. Woodstock will come into the game 22-8 but winners of 10 of its last 11.
"They value the opportunity," he said. "We got to work for this next one. They are locked in."
The way it's going, Marietta may as well as finish the tournament the way it started. It would be the same way Mays did back in 2003. Once it got to the championship game, Mays beat Hephzibah 49-44, and needed overtime to do it.
"It feels like all our games come down to the wire," Walker said.
Sounds like the fans may have to upgrade to Pepcid, Zantac and Nexium to get them to Macon and back... and hopefully they can all return home with a state championship to celebrate.
