ACWORTH -- After a combined 42 years as high school baseball head coaches, it finally happened for the Hansen brothers.
Keith Hansen, in his 13th season at Allatoona and 19th as a head coach overall, had to face his brother, George Hansen, who in his 20th season at Kennesaw Mountain and 23rd overall, in a regular-season game.
For nearly two decades, the brothers avoided facing one another, and it was by design. Neither wanted to face the other's team, and it was possible for the overwhelming majority of their careers because their teams were not in the same classification.
"Over the years, I've always rooted for them," Keith Hansen said. "I don't like to see him lose."
Unfortunately, the Georgia High School Association decided the time was right for not one but two Hansen-vs.-Hansen showdowns. That is because Kennesaw Mountain had dropped down to Class AAAAAA and been placed in a nine-team, all-Cobb County region with Allatoona.
From the time the schedule came out, both Hansens had March 22 circled on their schedules, and with the game scheduled for Allatoona, Keith Hansen rolled out the red carpet for the family. It was the first time the entire Hansen clan would be in one place for a baseball game, and Keith set up very comfortable-looking wooden oceanside-type beach chairs for everyone in the front row, right behind the screen and next to the dugout.
With the game at Allatoona, It was expected the family -- parents George and Anita Hansen, the younger George's wife, April, their children, Nicholas, Kate, Rowyn and Clark, and Keith's wife and daughter, Kelli and Isabella, would all sit on the Buccaneers' side. That would switch when the group went for the rematch April 19 at Kennesaw Mountain.
Somehow, the plans changed.
For much of the game, the Hansen brothers' parents could be seen sitting on the Kennesaw Mountain side, and it didn't take long for Keith to notice. When they came back to the Allatoona side, he playfully poked fun at them for it.
"We had an agreement," Keith Hansen said. "I don't want to hear about it."
His brother had a simple explanation for the change.
"They knew I needed more support," George Hansen said.
Allatoona (14-2, 5-1 Region 6AAAAAA) won the game 7-5 for its fifth win in a row and seventh of the last eight. What the victory showed was the current state of the two programs, which provided an answer to what George Hansen meant.
The Buccaneers are No. 3 in the Class AAAAAA rankings and should be one of the favorites -- along with Pope, Lassiter, Carrollton and Buford -- to win the state championship.
"They are running like an elite machine right now," George Hansen said.
With a roster loaded with freshmen and sophomores, Kennesaw Mountain (10-9, 3-3), with its current crop of talent, could very well be in the position Allatoona is now.
"I really liked the way we competed (Monday)," George Hansen said. "We didn't back down. These guys have a chance to be really good."
In fact, the Mustangs led 1-0 in the top of the fourth thanks to a single by Sam Parker, a sacrifice bunt by Eliud Poventud and an RBI single by Ethan Snipes.
Unfortunately, some of that youth showed up in the bottom half of the inning.
After the first two Allatoona hitters were erased on a double play, seven straight Buccaneers reached base to spur a five-run rally. Hunter Paulsen singled, Ethan Sutton walked and then J.P. Mosier's routine grounder to short was bobbled, leaving all the runners safe.
With the bases loaded, Tyler McGuire came off the bench and delivered a two-run single, as did Haden Soley on the next at-bat. Brett Blomquist brought Soley in with a single to center, and very quickly, it was 5-1.
"We got the one key pinch-hit that helped break it open," Keith Hansen said.
Allatoona added two more runs in the fifth. Will Mosley doubled, Mosier walked and Ben Crawley reached on another infield error. Soley and Taylor Schultz followed with RBI walks to make it 7-1.
In the top of the seventh, Kennesaw Mountain showed some of its potential. Its young group grew a little bit and it took advantage of what Allatoona gave the Mustangs.
With one out, Jesus Crespo walked and Will Fincher hit a sharp infield single to short. The throw to get Fincher was late and wide, allowed him to advance to second and Crespo to third. Trey Kinnan then singled to left to bring in Crespo, and the lead was 7-2.
After a strikeout, C.J. Whaley hit an infield single to third to load the bases. Nick Finkbiner walked to bring in a run, another run scored on an infield error and then Brian Rivera walked to drive in the fourth run of the inning to make it 7-5.
Finally, Allatoona's Fisher Paulsen induced a groundout to end the game. He saved it for Logan McGuire, who pitched five strong innings, allowing one run on six hits and striking out five.
"One inning doesn't make our season," Keith Hansen said, "but when you are playing in a season like this, you have to work on consistency."
The win moved Allatoona into first place in the region, a half-game ahead of Pope. The loss dropped Kennesaw Mountain into a fourth-place tie with Kell, which it will play in a home-and-home series Wednesday and Thursday.
In the end, Keith Hansen got the victory over his brother's team, and it was the 397th of his career. With three more, he will join his brother as a member of the 400-win club.
While the win was nice in the standings, it came in a game the brothers did everything they could to avoid.
After the the field was raked back to perfection and all the equipment was put away, the only ones left at Buccaneer Field were a large group of Hansens. They were waiting for George and Keith, as they were all going out to dinner together, and it didn't matter anymore that they were temporarily on opposite sides of the same field.
"I love my brother," Keith Hansen said, "but I told him I'm going to root for you except for two games this season."
For George, the feeling was mutual.
