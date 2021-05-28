After watching two of the 2021 baseball state championship series, I have to say I am torn.
There is no doubt the Georgia High School Association put on first-class events. The title series for the three highest classifications were held at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, while the Class A Private, Class AAA and AAAA series were at Coolray Field, home of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.
I’m sure the Class A Public and Class AA series were equally as good at historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, but it makes me wonder if the professional ballparks are the best place to play the high school championship matchups.
Yes, the players get the opportunity to play on a professional field, and in some cases, maybe stand in the same spot their favorite major leaguers may stand. Yes, it seems like the fans who were in attendance liked the venues, too, but something just didn’t feel right.
To me, it’s because the players are not playing the same game they have played all season.
In football, teams play the season-opening Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the state championship games at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. The fields have the same dimensions as the ones the teams have in their home stadium on their own campuses.
In basketball, the state championship games — be it at the Macon Coliseum, the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech or other arenas — are played on courts that are, for the most park, the same dimensions as the ones in their own gyms.
I say “for the most part” because there are exceptions to that rule, and while courts may be shorter from baseline to baseline, the game from the top of the key to the basket is the same.
Baseball has things changed in a more drastic manner.
For the most part, the baseball fields at the Cobb County high schools and around the state have similar dimensions. The fence down the baselines are 310 to 315 feet, while it is approximately 360 feet to straightaway center field. Those distances are not really close to the distances of 335 down the line and 400 to center at Truist and Coolray.
Sure, teams still have to hit, pitch, catch and throw, but the outfielders have to play differently than they have all season because there is significantly more space to cover.
For players like Lassiter’s Parker Hughes and Max Beck-Berendsen and Mount Paran’s Nick Germain, the extra distance allowed them to show off the potential they may have for playing the position at the next level. Hughes and Germain specifically made plays they wouldn’t have been able to make if they were playing in their home park. Balls they caught near the warning tracks of the pro stadiums would have been home runs in every park in Cobb County.
Instead, they were long outs.
On the offensive flip side, Lassiter’s Cameron Campbell and Mount Paran’s Germain and Josh Fitzpatrick were among those robbed of leisurely trips around the bases because of the depth of the outfield. Campbell’s would-be bomb became a triple instead of a homer, Germain’s became a flyout that advanced a runner and Fizpatrick’s became a foul ball on a drive that would have likely wrapped around the foul pole at Mount Paran’s friendly confines.
In another key instance, Cam Collier hit a ball that split defenders and bounded to the wall to score two runs in Mount Paran’s Game 1 win. The deeper outfield turned the hit into a triple. At Mount Paran, it’s a double and likely only one run scores.
Over the two series that Cobb County teams were involved in, it would not be a stretch to say that as many as 10 balls that would have been home runs remained in play. It was a testament to the starting pitching of all four teams — Mount Paran’s Collier and Luke Dotson, Lassiter’s Ben Norton and Walker Noland — who were able to pitch to contact and use the extra area in the ballparks to their advantage.
In the four games, the four teams, including opponents Houston County and Wesleyan, made a combined two pitching changes.
However, instead for four games that were pitchers’ duels, we may have instead gotten four shootouts if they were played at smaller high school sites, with bigger momentum swings and teams having to make multiple trips to their bullpens to put out fires and keep their teams in games.
Don’t get me wrong. All the games were entertaining, the atmospheres were good and we can expect the title games to be at Truist and Coolray for a long time to come.
But it makes you wonder if the right team won either series. In all likelihood, the outcomes of these two matchups would have remained the same, but it begs the question — what would have happened if they played on a field with dimensions they were accustomed to all season?
