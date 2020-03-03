KENNESAW — Walking out on the field, it’s hard to miss Chandler Burks.
His bright red hair is a dead giveaway, as is his No. 3 gold sweatshirt.
Only now, Burks isn’t putting on his helmet and getting into the huddle. Instead, the best player in program history — “Captain Touchdown” — is trying to teach current quarterbacks Tommy Bryant, Jonathan Murphy and Xavier Shepherd the finer points of the game.
In February, Burks returned to his alma mater as Kennesaw State’s new quarterbacks coach, and so far, the most prolific scorer in Big South Conference history is loving every minute of it almost as much as he is loving being back on campus.
“What isn’t to like about this place?” Burks asked. “I was the program’s first commit, the first signee and part of the first class with the OGs (original gangsters). After a year away, you begin to understand how great this place is.”
Burks spent last season as part of the defensive quality control staff at Wofford College, where he had his eyes opened to a whole different kind of football. As a quarterback, he was always concerned about how to defeat the defense.
Thanks to his year with the Terriers, Burks can now see things from both the offensive and defensive points of view.
“I learned about the defensive mindset,” he said. “I learned about gap fits. I found out quickly I knew nothing about defense.”
During Burks’ year in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Wofford went 8-3 in the regular season, won the Southern Conference, and the defense allowed only 22 points per game. Then came Selection Sunday for the FCS tournament, and lo and behold, who was on the line opposite the Terriers?
Kennesaw State.
“A lot of coaches play their alma mater,” Burks said, “but I don’t know how many do it the first year out.”
As a competitor, Burks knew he wanted to beat the Owls, and it was something his former teammates were not about to give him a pass on. Former wide receiver Justin Sumpter and running back Darnell Holland, among others, had some fun at Burks’ expense, making memes of him on Twitter, but Burks said that was nothing compared to what he had when it came to text messages.
“Sump and Darnell, I can’t say what they said,” Burks said, “but my text messages were filled.”
Kennesaw State won the game 28-21.
Because of the continued success of the Owls’ program, other programs came to Kennesaw looking for coaches to better their staffs, as in previous seasons. When quarterbacks coach Cody Worley went to West Point to fill the same role at Army, Burks picked up the phone and called coach Brian Bohannon, expressing his interest in the job.
“When the job came open, he called me,” Bohannon said. “We brought in three very qualified candidates.”
In the end, Bohannon said his former signal-caller was the perfect fit.
“He’s a special kid,” Bohannon said. “His love for this place. He’s very mature, and you don’t find people like him all the time.”
Burks finished his college career rushing for 2,813 yards and 56 rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 3,638 yards and 33 touchdowns. Each one of those marks is on top of the Kennesaw State record book.
As the Owls’ starting quarterback, he finished with a 31-6 record, going 17-2 at home. In 2018, he set the FCS mark for rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 29, and he was the runner up for the Walter Payton Award as the best offensive player in the FCS.
Burks said he needed his year at Wofford to grow up and get out of his comfort level, and now he is ready to pass on all his knowledge to the quarterbacks who are coming behind him.
Plus, the fact that Bryant and some of the other players who played with Burks — Shaquil Terry, Bryson Armstrong, Kyle Glover, Bryson Perry and others — are still around has made his return as a coach a seamless one.
“I think that’s made the transition easier,” Bohannon said. “He knows the verbiage, and he’s able to communicate everything he’s learned.”
Burks agreed and said that it’s not just with the players where the transition has been smooth, but with the coaching staff, too. He also said it hasn’t hurt that he hasn’t had to try to learn a whole new roster of names.
Maybe the best part of Burks coming back to the fold is he is once again able to wear his entire wardrobe. Gone is Wofford’s old gold — which is borderline pewter — and khaki, in favor of the Owls’ familiar black and gold.
“I will always keep the black-and-gold gear,” Burks said.
Even if he isn’t wearing it under center anymore, it’s good to have “Captain Touchdown” back where he belongs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.