Tony Ingle Sr. sat in the stands opposite his son’s bench last weekend and watched the Kell girls play in the Class AAAAA semifinals at Fort Valley State University.
As the clock ran down and Eagle’s Landing pulled within a basket, Ingle said he was petrified.
“I can’t stand it,” he said. “It drives me crazy. I sit up there so I can control myself. I would much rather be down there coaching.”
Though Ingle said he chewed what fingernails he had left during Kell’s 60-55 victory over Eagle’s Landing, he still plans to be in Macon on Friday night to see if his son, Tony Ingle Jr., can complete one of the most unlikely runs to a state championship in recent memory.
Kell was only 11-15 last season in Ingle Jr.’s first year as coach, but this season, starting three freshmen and a sophomore, he has helped lead the Lady Longhorns to a 32-0 record.
On Friday, the team will face three-time defending state champion Buford in the Class AAAAA championship game, as Kell looks to complete an undefeated season.
“He knows the game,” the elder Ingle said. “He’s a great evaluator of people. I’ve always said Tony should be in the NBA because he’s gifted. He gets players to buy in.”
Ingle Sr. said that has been the key with this squad. He said his son has gotten a very talented core to buy in, believe in themselves and play to an uncommon level for a group so young. At this point, he said nothing will surprise him going forward.
“That’s the key to success,” Ingle Sr. said. “He knows how to make the cake. It’s phenomenal what he’s done.”
Ingle Sr. refuses to take any credit in his son’s success.
“He learned what not to do from me, and what to do from his mom,” he said.
While there may be a hint of truth in that, Ingle Jr. said he knows exactly where he got his coaching chops.
“I stole everything from him,” he said.
Ingle Jr. — the fourth of five siblings alongside older brothers Eliott and Golden, older sister Sunshine and younger brother Israel — had a long time to learn. From his early days, he was always in the gym, but unlike Golden and Israel, who played for their father at Kennesaw State, Tony Jr. took a different path.
Instead, he became a student of the game and joined his father’s coaching staff as a manager straight out of high school. It was not long until he because a student assistant, and then a full-fledged coach following his college graduation.
“I was just coming out of high school and he let me see the insights of coaching,” Ingle Jr. said.
In all, the younger Ingle coached alongside his father for 13 years, including Kennesaw State’s Division II national championship team in 2004, and then Dalton State’s NAIA national title in 2015.
While Ingle Jr. may have learned his coaching from his father, that is where the comparisons end. Ask the elder Ingle a question, and 20 minutes later, you may get to ask another.
Ask the younger Ingle the same question, and he’ll answer it in four words.
“He’s the kind of guy who will say hello in the fall and goodbye in the spring,” Ingle Sr. said. “He has a great feel for the game, and is a man of few words.”
It’s something Ingle Sr. said two of the best basketball minds — former NBA coach-turned-TV analyst Hubie Brown, and former UCLA national championship coach Jim Harrick — taught him about communication.
“I get a lot said with a few words,” Ingle Sr. said of what he learned from Brown.
“DWW — don’t waste words,” Ingle Sr. said of what he learned from Harrick.
Ingle Sr. said he wishes he could have taken that advice. He admires seeing it in his son.
“What he says, he means,” Ingle Sr. said. “You better be listening.”
While they may not communicate the same way, Ingle Sr. said there are a lot of people who tell him they see a lot of the father in the way the son coaches.
Ingle Jr. said he isn’t sure, but the mannerisms are there. The way he walks the sideline, and the way he reacts during the game.
“I see me in the way I wished I could be when he coaches,” Ingle Sr. said. “In my view, he’s just got ‘it’. He’s always in the game and does things the right way at the right time.”
Ingle Jr. said, for both he and his father, their coaching styles come down to love. The love of the players, the love of the game and the love of the competition and how to handle all three.
“One of the main things I learned from him was competing with composure,” he said.
On Friday night, Ingle Sr. said he will once again be sitting on the opposite side of the arena so he can watch his son coach. He expects it to be a good game, and one that could come down to the wire.
In the end, Ingle Jr. may be able to do the one thing his father was unable to do during his coaching career — win a state championship.
In 1982, the elder Ingle led the boys from Cherokee High School to the Class AAAA state championship game, but the Warriors lost to Campbell, 68-67.
Ingle Sr. does not expect a similar outcome for his son.
“It’s his time to shine,” he said.
