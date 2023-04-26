SUWANEE — No. 3 Collins Hill produced its 15th shutout of the season Tuesday as it handed No. 10 Campbell a 3-0 defeat on Fahring Field in the Class AAAAAAA state boys soccer quarterfinals.
After coming up short in the second round in three of the last four seasons, the Eagles are heading back to the final four for the first time since 2013.
“A lot of these guys started at real young ages for us. And a lot of what we’ve been through is to get to now and to prepare for now,” Collins Hill head coach Jamie Gleeson said. "We had six seniors start that game. All six started back in 2020 at the end of the year. This is the kind of thing that we really wanted to become.
“We really wanted to get to this moment. They’ve earned every second. It’s amazing.”
Junior Noah Goodman scored a pair of goals for Collins Hill (19-3), while sophomore Damian Sanchez provided insurance with a score late in the match.
Trailing 1-0 with less than 15 minutes to go, Campbell (10-7-1) set up for a free kick 24 yards out from goal. The kick smacked into a wall of defenders, allowing the Eagles to attain possession and quickly break out a counter. The ensuing breakaway set Goodman up in a one-on-one with the keeper, and Goodman blew a shot past him to make it 2-0.
Collins Hill’s final goal of the night was a thing of beauty.
Pushing deep into Campbell’s end, sophomore Will Taylor worked the ball toward the left side of the field. He crossed back to his right and connected with the foot of fellow sophomore Damian Sanchez, who drove home a shot in the 71st minute to make it 3-0.
Scoring opportunities were plentiful for the Eagles in the first half.
Collins Hill’s first shot on goal came less than three minutes into regulation. The club applied pressure once more in the 10th minute with a corner kick from the left side. The inbounded ball collided with the head of senior Andrew Cruz, who pushed it left of the net.
The Eagles produced three more shots on goal before appearing to break through on a Goodman strike. However, the junior’s go-ahead kick in the 25th minute was called back due to an offsides call.
Cruz had two more quality looks at the net, but failed to capitalize as he clanged one attempt off the left post and another off the fists of Campbell’s goalkeeper.
In the 36th minute, Goodman broke through the defense and landed a kick in the left-center of the net to at last put the Eagles ahead. They took a 1-0 advantage into the break.
