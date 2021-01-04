ATLANTA — Already named an NBA Rising Star, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Collin Sexton was in the midst of a preposterous stretch, leaping into a different stratosphere when the COVID-19 pandemic did what few other opposing defenses could for a near-three-month stretch: Stop him.
Sexton, the former Pebblebrook High School and Alabama star, has picked up right where he left off in March, capping his scorching start to the season’s first week with a ruthless go-ahead 3-pointer against his hometown team that helped seal the Cavaliers’ stunning 96-91 come-from-behind win Saturday night.
“He’s a walking bucket,” head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game. “There are certain people who have a knack for putting the ball in the basket all sorts of ways. The kid is not afraid of the biggest moments. When we needed a basket, he went and manufactured a basket, and that’s a unique skill.”
The Cavs scored 26 points in the fourth quarter. Sexton poured in half of them, finishing with 27 points on 10-of-18 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.
“If we didn’t have him bailing us out of some bad possessions, if we didn’t have him making tough shots, if we didn’t have him providing the kind of offensive spark, offensive push, drive that he gives us, I don’t know how many points we would have scored, especially with Kev (Kevin Love) out. He’s been ridiculous.”
Going back to 2019-20, Sexton has hit the 20-point mark in 11 consecutive games. He’s done it with remarkable efficiency, shooting at least 50% from the field in all but two.
On Saturday night, he became the first player with at least 20 points in each of the Cavs’ first six games of a season since LeBron James in 2004-05. Sexton joined James, Austin Carr and Bingo Smith as the only players in Cavaliers lore to accomplish that.
Six games into his third year, the now-22-year-old Sexton ranks ninth in scoring, averaging 26.0 points. That’s one slot behind Kyrie Irving, the player who used to wear Sexton’s No. 2, the guy who was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2017 — a surprising deal that eventually netted Cleveland the eighth-overall pick once belonging to Brooklyn. That turned into Sexton, the crown jewel of the chastised blockbuster, and the Cavaliers’ cultural backbone.
My how different that looks today.
“This kid has to be great”
How is it possible, after being excluded from the Disney Bubble and sitting idle for essentially nine months during a pandemic, with a modified workout regimen, that Sexton has been able to carry over his end-of-season surge into this new campaign?
The answer starts with Sexton’s tireless work ethic.
“He puts in as much time, if not more than anybody I’ve ever been around in this league,” Bickerstaff said. “He plays with a sense of purpose and understanding of who he is and how to play to his strengths. And it’s come to a point, too, where his teammates are comfortable now with him. They know how to make him better, get him the ball in the proper spots and how to play with him.”
The Sexton work ethic stories are legendary, from college coach Avery Johnson calling arena security to keep Sexton from overdoing it on off days, to the late-night shooting sessions and Facetime calls with his agent from inside Cleveland Clinic Courts following wins or losses, to Tuesday night’s on-court get-together with four other teammates after the Cavs’ first loss of the season to the New York Knicks — a rare off night for Sexton during this brilliant run.
In the spring of 2018, a few months before the NBA Draft, Sexton signed with CAA. Shortly after that, player rep Austin Brown went to an Atlanta gym where Sexton was working out. It was the first time Brown watched Sexton — and it was all he needed to see.
Sexton was shooting from all over the floor, burying a high percentage. But he had a unique rule: If the ball hit the rim — even on a make — Sexton started the drill over. In between those on-court sessions, Sexton was running suicides by himself, touching every line and sprinting like a defender was chasing him on a fast break.
“This kid has to be great,” Brown recalled saying to himself. “There’s no way he can’t. He works too hard. He works himself to the bone.”
In many ways, this level of success was inevitable for a guy who outworks everyone, wants it more and is in constant competition with himself. Put a ceiling on his potential and he will break through it.
“When I’m out there, I play with a chip on my shoulder regardless of the situation,” Sexton said. “I know what I can do and I know what I want to be in the future. I fuel myself. I know I want to be pretty good and I want to do whatever it takes for the team to win.”
It’s that kind of drive that allowed Sexton to navigate this tricky offseason.
Sexton hasn’t said anything to anyone about individual goals. Not being a first-time All-Star. Not joining the elusive 50/40/90 club. Since the beginning of training camp, he’s fixated on one objective: Leading the Cavs to the playoffs for the first time in the post-LeBron era.
To reach that, Sexton needed to become an all-around player, more than an elite scorer. He got in better shape, changed his diet and arrived to the minibubble with 10 pounds of muscle and monstrous shoulders, hoping it would allow him to fight through screens and check bigger guards. He worked on passing, catch-and-shoot attempts, off-the-ball skills and defense — all areas that have been attacked by detractors.
A fiery competitor who sometimes publicizes his emotions, Sexton picked up meditation, his outlet to stay calm and block out the noise.
Sexton recently spoke about being more poised and patient, not allowing opponents to speed him up. If he has a shot, he’s going to take it. He has the backing of his coaches and teammates. If he doesn’t have a good look, Sexton has shown growth as a passer, making proper reads and plays, averaging a career-best 3.7 assists and 9.3 potential assists.
He’s sticking with the same plan and routine, always trying to play with joy and not allowing doubt to creep in. His success is coming in the flow of the offense rather than disrupting it. The Cavs are 6.3 points per 100 possessions better with Sexton on that end of the court and he’s in the 85th percentile in points per shot attempt. Last season, only 38% of his baskets were assisted. That number is up to 46% this season, highlighting that increased comfort without the ball — a needed trait to better fit alongside point guard Darius Garland. Sexton has a positive net rating for the first time in his career.
Sexton’s also been effective when he gets to run the offense. According to Synergy Sports, which tracks players and possessions, Sexton is one of five guys (with a minimum of eight possessions per game) averaging at least 1.15 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. The others: James Harden, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Ja Morant.
On the season, Sexton is shooting 56% from the field, 55% from 3-point range and 81% from the foul line.
“I believe it’s disrespectful, things people say about him,” Bickerstaff said, doubling down on comments he made in camp. “I think people are looking for an excuse and he just happens to be the target. Collin is a great human being. He’s a great teammate and all he cares about is the right thing — winning basketball games and competing. That’s all that matters to him.
“For those who criticize him, it’s a shame to be honest with you. Ninety percent of our league can’t roll out of bed and get you 20 points. He can. If you can’t appreciate that and respect that, that’s on you. That’s not on Collin. And is he gonna continue to grow and get better? Yes. That’s our job to help him. But to say anything negative about that kid is more commentary on those people than it is on Collin.”
Not a top 100 player
Each year different websites release their top-100 player rankings. Nance was looking at one of the lists, either from Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated or ESPN. He can’t remember. But it’s irrelevant. None of those outlets showed much respect to Cleveland’s roster. As Nance was reading the names, he saw Kevin Love and Andre Drummond. But no Sexton.
After Sexton’s latest showpiece Saturday night, one member of the organization texted cleveland.com with spicy comment.
“Not a top 100 player, huh,” the text read, punctuated with a hand-to-chin emoji. Nance had a similar thought.
“Where’s Collin? In the top 100 of the league? That’s sick,” Nance said, referencing those preseason lists. “I mean, somebody needs to be fired. I don’t want to see anybody lose their job, but somebody needs to be fired. The man’s averaging an efficient 26 or 27, that’s gotta be good for top 10 in the league. He’s got his team out to a 4-2 start that no one would have predicted. I can’t say enough positive [things] about him right now. He’s leading us when we need him the most.”
The disrespect isn’t new. It’s been part of Sexton’s story. Remember the 2018 draft? It was widely considered a seven-player class, with a steep drop after Wendell Carter Jr., who was taken one pick in front of Sexton. Then the Cavs should’ve taken injury-prone Michael Porter Jr. or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead.
Despite four different head coaches, a position change and chatter about him never being more than a sixth man in the future, Sexton has been one of the most productive players out of that draft. Over the last calendar year, only five other players in the league can match Sexton’s 50/40/80 shooting splits. And Sexton leads all of them in scoring.
“There are a few guys that do that in the NBA in one year. Period,” Nance said. “For me, that’s what it’s all about: efficiency.”
Third-year leap?
Sexton has completed two full seasons. This is the point where young players make what is commonly known as the “third-year leap.” More comfortable. More experienced. More knowledgeable. More compatible. More skilled. Their identity is clear and the responsibility increases.
Irving became an All-Star Game MVP. Harden went from Oklahoma City Thunder third wheel to Most Improved Player. D’Angelo Russell, now with Minnesota, went from Los Angeles Lakers castoff to Brooklyn’s new hope. Russell Westbrook, the comparison a Cavs assistant uses for Sexton, was named a first-time All-Star. Jamal Murray started morphing into one of Denver’s franchise cornerstones, forcing the Nuggets to give him a maximum contract extension. Devin Booker became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to score 3,000 points, joining the likes of LeBron, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. Look at Jayson Tatum last year. The list goes on and on.
Is it Sexton’s turn? Is this what the leap looks like?
“I’d like to think the answer is yes, but still hard to tell,” a Cavs player said.
Not everyone is hesitant to make that declaration. Dwayne Wade, one of Sexton’s mentors who has been bullish on the young guard, sees a different guy in Year 3.
“Collin Sexton has figured it out,” Wade said.
