Former Pebblebrook High School and current Cleveland Cavaliers standout Collin Sexton teamed up with Foot Locker to surprise 20 high school student-athletes from across the country with $20,000 scholarships on Thursday.
During a scheduled Zoom meeting among the 20 finalists, the budding NBA star made a special appearance to confirm the news. Instead of being just finalists, all 20 received the award recognizing graduating seniors for exceptional leadership in the community and in the classroom.
Checking in from his Mableton home, Sexton answered questions and augmented an already robust dialogue between the students by offering advice on excelling at both the college and professional levels. A first-round draft pick in 2018 after a standout freshman season at Alabama, Sexton led the Cavs in scoring at 20.8 points per game when the NBA season was suspended, adding 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
“Just pick your path,” Sexton said during the videoconference. “Pick a good set of friends that are going to allow you to move in the right direction. Find a group of friends that are going to push you and want you to do better, whether it’s in the classroom or on the court. When you go to college, it’s a lot of distractions, but make sure you guys always stay focused.”
During a time of uncertainty in a pandemic-stricken world when financial instability is at its peak, Sexton presented two of the scholarships to Cobb County residents -- Brooklyn Wright and Telissa Reynolds -- for their ability to serve as positive role models and game-changers in their communities and sports.
Wright, a Powder Springs resident and four-sport athlete at Hiram High School, carried a 4.3 grade-point average and is an award-winning author, captain of the varsity golf team and a basketball MVP. Reynolds, a Smyrna native and four-year track and field letter-winner at the Westminster School, has developed into a young and vocal leader in her community.
The ceremony was capped off with a final word of encouragement from Sexton.
“I am definitely glad to be a part of this,” he said. “I know you guys are going to continue doing great in the future, and I know you will strive to be the best you can be.”
Sexton had the pleasure of presenting the award to the ninth class of the Foot Locker Scholar-Athlete scholarship program. Since 2011, Foot Locker has awarded 180 students more than $3 million in total scholarships.
“Foot Locker has always been committed to inspiring and empowering young people through education and sports,” Sexton said. “I know it’s been tough for high school seniors everywhere who have had to miss out on major milestones. I’m honored to team up with Foot Locker to help reward these student-athletes for all of their hard work and dedication, especially during this time.”
