Mount Paran Christian’s Cam Collier announced his decision to leave school and start his preparation for the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.
To do so, the junior who led the Eagles to the Class A Private state championship last spring, will reclassify his class status, get his GED and enter Chipola College in Florida to play junior college baseball in the spring.
Collier then would be eligible to be selected in next summer’s draft, taking a similar path that current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper followed ahead of the 2010 draft.
“He’s a good teammate from a good family,” Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said. “He’s got nothing else to prove (in high school).”
Collier, a Louisville commit who was recently named a Perfect Game All-American, was considered the seventh-best prospect and the best pure hitter in the class of 2023 by ESPN. The baseball insiders for the network also said Collier would likely become a top-20 prospect for 2022 if he reclassified.
Collier batted .434 with 40 RBIs, 13 home runs and 19 stolen bases in the 2021. During the playoffs, he was even better, hitting .410 (16-for-39), with five homers, two triples, two doubles and drove in 14 In 11 games.
On the mound, Collier pitched 25 innings, allowing 15 hits, four runs and striking out 36. He went 4-0 with a save.
The success both at Mount Paran and in travel ball led Collier to his decision, which he announced on Instagram. He cited the support of his father, former major leaguer Lou Collier, and the mentorship of former Atlanta Braves players Marquis Grissom and Marvin Freeman.
“While my first two years of high school haven’t been traditional, I think it’s given me a better perspective of what I’m capable of doing both academically and athletically,” Cam Collier said.
“After consulting with many people we trust, we believe I’m ready for the next challenge. That’s to reclassify to the class of 2022.”
Collier will head to Chipola, which is known for turning out eventual major league players, including Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Patrick Corbin, current Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall and former Braves catcher Tyler Flowers.
Former Kennesaw Mountain standout Ivan Johnson was a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds out of Chipola in 2019, while Marietta product Evan Steele was a second-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2017.
In addition, the Chipola program has won three junior college national championships, including most recently in 2017 and ’18.
Reese said it will be a good fit for Collier.
“It’s a powerhouse program,” he said. “He wants to go somewhere where he’s going to be challenged.”
