Isaiah Collier showed why he may be the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023 on Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound point guard put on a show with 28 points and seven assists, and got some help from his friends, as No. 1 Wheeler routed No. 3 Newton in a showcase game of Georgia's two McDonald's All-Americans broadcast to the nation on ESPNU.
This is not to say that Stephon Castle, the 6-7, 210-pound point guard for the Rams did not put on a show himself. The UConn signee, also considered one of the top five players in the senior class, scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds, but many of those points came when the Rams were already down double-digits in the second half.
Last year the teams met as part of the 5 Star Longhorn Classic at Milton and the Wildcats won the game 74-69 in overtime. Monday night, Collier, a USC signee, took much of the suspense out of the game early. He scored 10 first-quarter points, including connecting on a pair of NBA range 3-pointers. His layup midway through the second period gave Wheeler its first double-digit lead at 31-20, and he finished the quarter with a 3-pointer and a highlight assist to Arrinten Page who scored and was fouled with one-tenth of a second left on the clock.
Wheeler had a 40-29 lead at the break, and Collier finished the first 20 minutes with 18 points and four assists.
"The jump shot definitely fell early," he said. "I don't feel like I settled for too much, but I got my teammates involved. (Page) was cooking in the second half, so I kept going to him. We just played some hoops. A good second half for sure."
Page, a 6-9, 220-pound forward who will head west with Collier to USC, scored nine of his 17 points in the second half. In the fourth quarter he scored five straight points, first on a dunk that brought the crowd to its feet, and then after Newton answered with a 3-pointer, he showed his range by hitting a 3 of his own to put Wheeler up 68-52 midway through the fourth period.
Page and Collier put the topper on the game in the final moments. With Page holding the ball behind the circle on the left wing, Collier broke for the basket. Page threw a perfect entry pass and Collier scored his final points on a driving one-hand slam.
Iowa State signee Jelani Hamilton added 15 points for the Wildcats, while Indiana signee Jakai Newton, playing in just his second game of the season after recovering from a knee injury, had 17 for the Rams.
Collier appreciated the special matchup against his longtime friend. He said he and Castle have been friends, teammates and opponents since the second grade and that Monday's game provided some extra incentive, but he understands this game may be a precursor to what may come later this month or next in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
"It means bragging rights," he said. "But they are a great team. They play in the same tournament and play the same schedule we do. We'll probably see them again."
