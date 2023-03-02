POWDER SPRINGS -- An overflowing, standing-room only crowd, saw the future of college basketball Wednesday night as Wheeler took on McEachern at Lovinggood Arena.
The Wildcats' Big 3 of Isaiah Collier (USC), Jelani Hamilton (Iowa State) and Arrinten Page (USC) took on the Indians' of Jamichael Davis (Rutgers), Moses Hipps and Ace Bailey (Rutgers) in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals and neither group disappointed. However in the end, it was too much Collier and Page. The USC-bound duo combined to score 49 points and Wheeler came away with a 79-71 victory.
The win moves the Wildcats (24-6) into the state semifinals where they will face Grayson at Georgia State. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Wheeler built a 15-point lead near the midway point of the third quarter, but McEachern began to chip away at the deficit, and when Hipps made a 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes left in the period, the Wildcats led 50-42.
Wheeler used an 8-0 run to close the third quarter and to begin the fourth to build the advantage back to 12, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Bailey brought the deficit back to eight. At that point, the Indians' momentum was neutralized as Bailey picked up his fifth foul. He finished with a team-high 18 points, but without his size, Wheeler was able to exploit the middle over the last 6 minutes of the game.
"Early on we felt like (Page) could dominate on the inside," said assistant coach Darnell Shepherd, who was filling in for coach Larry Thompson, who was suspended for picking up two technical fouls in the last round against North Gwinnett. "We felt as long as we kept putting pressure on the defense we could get the ball down low."
Over the next 1:16, Hipps and Jayden Bynes were able to cut the deficit to 61-56, but two free throws by Collier, a big offensive rebound and layup by Damion Mitchell and a Page block turned into a fast-break layup for Hamilton and pushed the lead back to nine at 69-60. Dunks by Page and Ricky McKenzie, and a driving layup that turned into a three-point play by Collier, who finished with 24 points and nine assists, with 46.6 seconds to play put the game out of reach.
The Wildcats will now prepare to face the Rams (24-5), who they have not faced since the beginning of last season. But Shepherd said that doesn't mean they aren't familiar with their program.
"We're very familiar with their personnel," Shepherd said. "We have great respect for their program. We've played them a few times in recent seasons and we know their players through AAU."
Page, who finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, opened the scoring with a short jumper in the lane. Hamilton, who finished with 14 points, connected on a 3 and Collier followed with a dunk for an early 9-4 lead.
Three-pointers by Bailey and Hipps capped an 8-0 run to give McEachern its first lead of the night at 12-11. Wheeler led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter and opened the second with back-to-back dunks by Collier and Page. The Indians answered with a 10-0 run highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Bynes and Bailey for their biggest lead of the night at 26-22.
Wheeler closed the quarter on a 10-3 run to retake the lead 32-29, and then scored the first eight points of the second half to build the lead to 41-29. Page scored eight of his points in the third quarter to push the lead to 56-42.
Jalen Hilliard finished the night with 17 points, Davis had 15 points and Hipps added nine for McEachern. Mitchell added seven for Wheeler.
