MARIETTA - Wheeler jumped out to a big early and never looked back as the Wildcats defeated Osborne 91-61 in the semifinals of the Region 5AAAAAAA basketball tournament on Thursday.
The Wildcats advanced to the finals, where they will play Cherokee on Friday. Osborne will play in the third place game against Walton.
Wheeler started strong with a 23-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and finished equally strong by outscoring Osborne 21-9 in the final period.
"Osborne’s been playing us like that all year, for the past two years,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “We had a good third quarter and they had a good third quarter – we scored 26 points and they scored 22. We started the (fourth) quarter with a score. They got a stop and then we got two more scores and that kind of gave us a comfortable cushion. Kudos to those guys (Osborne). They play hard every time we play them. We were just a little bit better today.”
Isaiah Collier scored 22 points, while Arrinten Page added 17 points and Jelani Hamilton had 10 points to lead the way for Wheeler (20-6).
Akai Fleming led Osborne (15-12) with 23 points, while K.J. Hicks contributed 10 points for the Cardinals.
Wheeler opened by scoring seven unanswered points, including a 3-pointer by Collier, to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and the Wildcats went on to hold the 11-point advantage at the end of the period. Page and Collier each scored seven points in the first eight minutes of the game.
The Wildcats maintained their double-digit advantage over the next two quarters, leading 44-30 at halftime and 70-52 at the end of the third quarter.
Page led the way for Wheeler in the second quarter with eight points, while Collier came up big for the Wildcats in the third period with 11 points.
Meanwhile, Fleming scored 12 points in the second quarter to help spark Osborne.
Wheeler turned it up yet another notch in the final minutes of the game as it outscored Osborne 13-2 to turn a 78-59 lead with 3:22 remaining to its final score.
The Wildcats hit three 3-pointers to help their closing run – the first one by Malcolm Stephany, followed by back-to-back 3s by Nate Earl and Damion Mitchell.
