Wheeler's Isaiah Collier has been named Mr. Basketball in the state of Georgia by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club.
The announcement was made over the weekend, and it is the latest honor for the Southern California guard, who is considered one of, if not the top high school player, in the country this year.
He has already been named the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year, also given by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club, and the Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He is also one of three finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year, which will be awarded later this month.
Collier headlined a group of four Wildcats who were honored as part of the Tip-Off Club's All-Metro Team. Joining Collier on the first team was forward Arrinten Page and guard Jelani Hamilton earned honorable mention. Coach Larry Thompson was also recognzied by receiving the Cremins Award, which is presented to the best basketball coach from Class AAAAA-AAAAAAA.
Wheeler went 26-6 and did not lose a game to a team from Georgia this season. It rolled to the Class AAAAAAA state championship, defeating Cherokee 78-58 in the title game.
The Wildcats were no alone in receiving honors. In all, 14 players -- nine boys and five girls -- were selected to the All-Metro squads.
On the boys side, McEachern's Ace Bailey and Kell's Peyton Marshall joined Collier and Page on the first team, meaning Cobb County had four of the top seven players in the area.
C.J. Brown led the Longhorns to a 28-2 mark and the Class AAAAA state title, the program's first, with a 61-53 victory over Eagle's Landing. Brown earned second-team honors from the Tip-Off Club.
Pebblebrook's Jaiun Simon was a third-team selection, while Osborne's Akai Fleming and Walton's Luke Flynn earned honorable mention.
For the girls, Mount Paran Christian's Jessica Fields and Kell's Crystal Henderson each earned second team selections. Fields helped lead the Eagles to a 31-1 record and their second straight state title, as they rolled over Banks County 67-44 in the Class AA championship game. Henderson scored 29 points in the Class AAAAA championship game, leading Kell (26-5) to its first state title with a 57-36 victory over Warner Robins.
Campbell's Brooke Suttle earned third team honors, while McEachern's Jada Bates and North Cobb Christian's Brooke Moore earned honorable mention.
There were other local coaches nominated for the Cremins and Pinholster Award, which is presented to the best coach in Class A-AAAAA. Included on the boys side, for the Cremins Award, Walton's Bo Abney, McEachern's Tremayne Anchrum and Kell's Jermaine Sellers. On the girls side, McEachern's Phyllis Arthur, Kell's Kandra Bailey and Lassiter's Joannah Mackenny were nominated.
Mount Paran Christian's Stephanie Dunn was nominated for the girls Pinholster Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.