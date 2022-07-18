Former Mount Paran Christian standout Cam Collier was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday.
Collier, a third baseman who reclassified to graduate high school early, was selected by with the 18th overall selection out of Chipola (Florida) Junior College. At only 17 -years old, the 6-foot-1, 220 pound Collier hit .333 during his lone junior college season with eight homers and 47 RBI in 52 games. He also had 25 walks and 33 strikeouts.
"He should be a high school junior right now," Joe Katuska, the director of amateur scouting for the Reds told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "He reclassified to go to a junior college and really challenge himself. We haven’t seen someone of his age do that since Bryce Harper did. A really advanced hitter. He’s been around the game his whole life."
Collier is the ninth first round draft pick from Cobb County since 2014 and third player drafted by the Reds. He joins former Kennesaw Mountain standout Tyler Stephenson (2015), who is Cincinnati's starting catcher, and outfielder Taylor Trammell (2016), another former Mount Paran Eagle, who is currently with the Seattle Mariners organization.
Other first rounders from the county include former Sprayberry star and current Pittsburgh second baseman Michael Chavis (Boston, 2014), and current Atlanta Braves All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson (Arizona, 2015), who went to Marietta High School. Walton's Carter Kieboom (Washington, 2016), Pope's Josh Lowe (Tampa Bay, 2016), Allatoona pitcher Clarke Schmidt (N.Y. Yankees, 2017), and North Cobb catcher Harry Ford (Seattle, 2021)
Collier is considered to be an advanced hitter with great bat speed. He is the son of former Major Leaguer Lou Collier, and is committed to play at Louisville. He was originally expected to be a top prospect in the 2023 draft class. Collier, who was ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the draft by ESPN and No. 7 by Baseball America, was the youngest hitter in the draft. He was the first junior college position player taken in the first round since current Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson in 2013.
