Wheeler point guard Isaiah Collier was selected as a McDonald's All-American and will compete in the 46th annual high school all-star game March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Collier became the first Cobb County boys player to make the game since McEachern's Sharife Cooper earned the honor three years ago. He is the 13th McDonald's All-American from Cobb County, the ninth boys player and the sixth player from Wheeler, joining EJ Montgomery (2018), Jaylen Brown (2015), Jelan Kendrick (2010), JJ Hickson (2007) and Shareef Abdur-Rahim (1995).
"(Collier is) the best pure point guard in the class of 2023," ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said in a release. "Collier is an elite passer and playmaker in the open floor or the half court. he reads ball-screen coverages with intelligence and is a great decision-maker. he plays with passing vision as an assist maker and a ball mover. He makes the game easy for his teammates."
Collier, who recently signed with Southern California, is one of two players from Georgia who will play in the game. He will suit up for the West team, while Newton guard Stephon Castle, a Connecticut signee, will play for the East.
Collier will be teammates in the McDonald's game with Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard, Stanford signee Andrej Stojakovic and uncommitted Bronny James -- the sons of former NBA players Jeff Steppard, Peja Stojakovic and LeBron James.
Collier and Bronny James recently met as opponents when Wheeler traveled to Los Angeles to play Sierra Canyon in the Chosen-1’s Invitational. Collier had 17 points, but James scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Trailblazers to a 66-55 victory.
James is the only one of the 24 players selected for the McDonald's game who has yet to sign or commit to a college. He has been offered by Memphis, Ohio State and Southern Cal.
The East team will also feature Auburn signee Aden Holloway, along with Kentucky signees Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner.
Wagner, rated as the No. 1 player in the country, became the first third-generation player to to be selected as a McDonald's All-American, following grandfather Milt Wagner (1981) and father Dajuan Wagner (2001). Milt Wagner went on to win a national championship at Louisville and earned an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. Dajuan Wagner played at Memphis for one season befeore being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
