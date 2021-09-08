The National Premier Soccer League announced that Apotheos FC, based in Kennesaw, joined the league as an expansion team and well begin play in the East Region in 2022.
“This is a great fit,” NPSL managing director Cindy Spera said in a release. “Apotheos FC has formulated the exact type of business model that the NPSL most effectively supports. The club’s personality epitomizes what it means to be grassroots. They reach deep into many facets of their community, excite and engage their fan base and have the support of local businesses. I look forward to see what they can accomplish. “
Apotheos FC is led by the ownership team of Anthony Catalano and local businessman Dale Hughes.
Catalano was was a standout soccer player at Elon University and went on to play for the United Soccer League's Charleston Battery and Richmond Kickers.
For the past 12 years, he has lived in Atlanta and founded a non-profit organization, Keep Kickin’, that supports soccer in the area.
“Apotheos FC is excited to bring a community oriented, professionally run soccer club to the City of Kennesaw,” Catalano said. “Our expectations for the club are to provide our supporters with the highest quality of soccer on the field and the highest quality partnership to our community.”
Hughes graduated from the Goizeuta Business School at Emory University and the University of Georgia School of Law. After a legal career, he entered the business world as a corporate officer for a variety of companies.
For the last decade, Hughes and his family have helped guide Every Day People Group LLC, which includes Apotheos Roastery and The Nest in Kennesaw, along with Gabriel's Bakery in Marietta.
“The NPSL’s community-oriented business model aligns perfectly to the development and vision for Apotheos FC,” Hughes said.
The semi-professional NPSL, with 92 members, is considered equivalent to a fourth-tier league within the United States Soccer Federation's structure.
Apotheos FC is set to be part of a Southastern Conference that also includes three other in-state teams in Georgia Storm (Carrollton), Georgia Revolution FC (McDonough) and LSA Athletico Lanier (Gainesville). Appalachian FC (Boone, North Carolina) and North Alabama SC (Huntsville, Alabama) also competes in the conference.
“Apotheos FC brings a wealth of experience from both a business and soccer perspective,” NPSL Director of Membership Development Dina Case said. “We are excited to welcome them to the NPSL as they have a clear vision for their club and will be a solid addition to the region and the league.”
