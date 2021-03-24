ga

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Georgia football will be without its top wide receiver for at least the remainder of spring practice.

George Pickens injured his right knee on a non-contact play in practice on Tuesday afternoon, per a release by the University of Georgia Athletic Association.

An MRI confirmed the star receiver injured his ACL and will require surgery. Pickens has already started his pre-op rehabilitation and is expected to fully recover, per UGAAA’s release.

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” said head coach Kirby Smart in the release. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”

Pickens has become a household name for Georgia fans over his first two seasons in Athens. He caught 36 passes in eight games last year for 513 yards and six touchdowns.

The junior out of Hoover, Alabama, was also named to the Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team in 2019. He tallied 49 catches for 727 yards and reached the end zone eight times through his freshman year.

