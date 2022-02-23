LOGANVILLE – Grayson coach Timothy Slater came into Tuesday night’s first-round matchup worried about McEachern’s ability to shoot the ball.
The Lady Indians entered play with 112 made three-pointers on the season, 80 of which were scored by senior guards Caelan Ellis (56) and Kristen Roche (24).
A mixture of a bad shooting night and great team defense by the host Rams, Slater’s worries did not come to fruition as the Rams held the Lady Indians to just one made 3-pointer on the night and ran away with a 45-33 victory to advance to the Class AAAAAAA second round.
“(McEachern) is a good team,” Slater said. “I told (coach Phyllis Arthur) pregame that this was an elite eight, final four type matchup. But sometimes the draw just happens that way. We worked hard (this week) and we really respected them. Playoff basketball is supposed to be
about really good teams playing really good teams and we just happened to come out on type tonight. It was really good.”
It was a rough shooting night outside of the paint for both teams, especially in the first half. They both went 0-for-7 from behind the arc in the first two quarters, but it was the Lady Rams that found themselves with a 20-12 halftime lead thanks to a strong second quarter.
Leading the Lady Indians 11-10 with 5:50 remaining in the half, the Lady Rams closed out the quarter with a 9-2 run. Sophomore Erin Rodgers scored seven of the Lady Rams nine points during the run and eight out of their last 10 to end the quarter.
Grayson carried its momentum over into the third quarter and opened on a dominant 9-4 run to extend their lead to 29-16.
The Lady Rams entered the fourth quarter leading by nine and then freshman Tatum Brown took over and ended any hope of a comeback almost single-handedly.
Brown got into the paint at will and scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter while also dishing out a pair of assists. As a result, victory was never in doubt for the Lady Rams down the final stretch.
The Lady Indians' only three-pointer of the night came with 42 seconds remaining in the game and as a team was held to just 33 points by the Rams, their second-lowest scoring output this season.
