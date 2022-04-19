NORCROSS – When Hillgrove won the pregame coin toss and chose which direction it would attack in the first half, it got all the advantage it needed as the setting sun played havoc with the Meadowcreek defense.
The Hawks took full advantage with four first-half goals to put the Mustangs in a hole too deep to come back from in a 5-2 victory Tuesday night.
Five different players scored a goal, while junior Nick Giraldo pitched in with two assists and indirectly set up another to help the Hawks (13-4-1) advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will take on another Gwinnett County foe with a trip to Brookwood, which downed sixth-ranked Forsyth County 2-0.
“It was tough, but props to (Hillgrove). They're a great team. They really are,” Meadowcreek coach Jose Rodriguez said. “They have some great pieces. They came in third in their region, but they came out of a gauntlet of a region with (top-ranked) Harrison and (No. 7) Walton. So they could easily be a No. 1 (seed).
“But yeah, they played (the choice of winning the coin flip) right. That sun really did affect our keeper the first couple of goals.”
Hillgrove was determined to pound away with as many shots on net as it could muster in the early minutes.
Eric Swain did just that by regaining possession after losing and firing a line-drive, diagonal shot from the right wing that Meadowcreek goalkeeper Angel Gallardo could not see until it sailed inside the near post for a 1-0 Hillgrove lead.
“It was definitely a factor,” Hillgrove coach Heath Merrill said. “How much of a factor it's hard to say, but I'd rather have them deal with that than (us).”
Meadowcreek needed a quick response, and got it less than a minute later off a set piece.
Edson Lopez launched a free kick from just inside midfield into the penalty area, where Williams Rivera came away with the ball before beating keeper Luis Pulido to the near post to pull the Mustangs even at 1-1 with the game still only 2:22 old.
Misael Lopez Sandoval than had a golden opportunity to put Meadowcreek in front less than 2 1/2 minutes later when he sent a shot from inside the penalty area from the right wing off a Hillgrove defender, only to have Pulido recover to make the sprawling save.
The Hawks rewarded that work by their keeper by once again taking advantage of the sunlight with a set piece of their own just before the midpoint of the first half.
This time, Aidan Boyle rifled a free kick on the right wing from 30 yards out to Quin Delamater who headed it inside the near post to put Hillgrove up 2-1.
It was just the response to Meadowcreek's brief surge that Merrill was looking for from his team.
“This year, we've focused a lot on toughness,” Merrill said. “That comes in a lot of forms. … So it's all about (how) things are not going to go right all the time, and it's how you respond. So I was very pleased with how (the players) have responded everytime we go down.”
Hillgrove continued to respond with a long throw in by Giraldo from the left wing that Ehi Aimiuwu flicked ahead to allow Seth Martinez to pound it home for a 3-1 lead with 15:23 left in the first half.
The Hawks added to that lead further off another Giraldo throw in, with Anthony Felton finishing off the goal this time with 5.4 seconds left to send his team into intermission with a commanding 4-1 lead.
Meadowcreek tried to battle back in the second half, and finally broke through with 21:19 remaining.
Xavier Diouf recovered a loose ball on a broken play along the end line on the right side before centering to Sandoval who finished the play to pull the Mustangs within 4-2. But having to pull its defense forward to try to apply more pressure, Hillgrove came up with another late answer.
Giraldo set up Aimiuwu for a goal that made the score 5-2 with 7:35 left that put the game away and sent the Hawks players and fans – many of them sporting blue-dyed hair in support of assistant coach Jason Maratsos, who has been hospitalized with Guillain-Barre Syndrome for the past six months – into celebration.
For Meadowcreek, the loss ended a season which featured a dramatic 11-game improvement in wins from 2021, and left Rodriguez excited about while lies on the horizon after his first season as coach.
“We integrated some new things (this season),” Rodriguez said. “Every game together was a new experience. … It's a new atmosphere. There's a lot more pressure, … (but) I think we responded well. I think we played a decent game. We maintained the possession we wanted to and created some opportunities, but at the end of the day, (Hillgrove) took advantage of the ones they had.”
