Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth will host a PGA HOPE for Veterans Golf Clinic.
The free clinic -- HOPE is an acronym for "Helping Our Patriots Everywhere" -- is designed to allow disabled veterans to learn how to play golf, while overcoming physical, emotional and cognitive issues. The clinic also serves to assist veterans in transitioning into their community while enhancing positive values, fun and new social settings.
The clinics begins July 24 and will run until Aug. 28 each Wednesday afternoon from 4-6 p.m.
This program will allow veterans to receive golf lessons from professionals, including Ned Defani and Mike Wooditch.
Veterans will learn golf etiquette and course management while building trusting relationships with PGA professionals. A hope of the program is that veterans will feel confident in their ability to play the game following the clinic.
In addition to the clinics, golf lessons are offered by PGA and LPGA golf professionals and veteran peer mentors to ensure disabled veterans the best learning experience.
All veterans can sign up, with any veteran with a specific physical, cognitive or sensory disability encouraged to sign up for the clinic. Veterans can also be referred to the clinic by Veterans Affairs hospitals and other military installations.
Referred veterans will attend a one-day introductory golf experience and, upon completion, are invited to continue in the six-week to eight-week clinic.
Clinic graduates will receive a graduation card that features golf-related benefits in their area.
To reserve a spot in the clinic, contact David Windsor by emailing davidwindsorpga@gmail.com or calling (941) 650-5750.
More information regarding the PGA HOPE clinics can be found on its Facebook page or at www.pgareach.org.
