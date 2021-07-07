Cobb Swim Coaches Association Boys All-County Team

Team Coach of the Year: Ty Vernon - Walton 

Swimmer of the Year: Mitchell Norton - Mount Paran Christian

Coach of the Year: Madison Jacobi - Harrison

Diver of the Year: Alex Scott - Harrison

First Team Swimming

Mitchell Norton - Mount Paran

Dane Charleston - North Cobb

Brett Reason - Kennesaw Mountain

Tommy Bried - Hillgrove

Adam O'Brien - Lassiter

Ben McClain - Kennesaw Mountain

Alexandre Grand'Pierre - Walker

Mitch McClain - Harrison

Luke Renier - Harrison

Noah Smith - Allatoona

Brendan Hausdorf - Lassiter

Mitchell Hunt - Pope

Second Team Swimming

Sam Voss - Harrison

Daniel DeCarlo - Hillgrove

Nathan Rariden - Hillgrove

David Ware - Kennesaw Mountain

Thomas Bartlett - Marietta

Cole Carden - North Cobb Christian

Andrew Clark - North Cobb Christian

Jackson Kutsche - North Cobb

Connor Snow - Walton

Daniel Michaeli - Walton

Raphael Grand'Pierre - Walker

Simon Daugherty - Wheeler

First Team Diving

Alex Scott - Harrison

Carter Loftin - Lassiter

Jack Lakis - Harrison

Tyler Hoard - Walton

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.