Cobb Swim Coaches Association Boys All-County Team
Team Coach of the Year: Ty Vernon - Walton
Swimmer of the Year: Mitchell Norton - Mount Paran Christian
Coach of the Year: Madison Jacobi - Harrison
Diver of the Year: Alex Scott - Harrison
First Team Swimming
Mitchell Norton - Mount Paran
Dane Charleston - North Cobb
Brett Reason - Kennesaw Mountain
Tommy Bried - Hillgrove
Adam O'Brien - Lassiter
Ben McClain - Kennesaw Mountain
Alexandre Grand'Pierre - Walker
Mitch McClain - Harrison
Luke Renier - Harrison
Noah Smith - Allatoona
Brendan Hausdorf - Lassiter
Mitchell Hunt - Pope
Second Team Swimming
Sam Voss - Harrison
Daniel DeCarlo - Hillgrove
Nathan Rariden - Hillgrove
David Ware - Kennesaw Mountain
Thomas Bartlett - Marietta
Cole Carden - North Cobb Christian
Andrew Clark - North Cobb Christian
Jackson Kutsche - North Cobb
Connor Snow - Walton
Daniel Michaeli - Walton
Raphael Grand'Pierre - Walker
Simon Daugherty - Wheeler
First Team Diving
Alex Scott - Harrison
Carter Loftin - Lassiter
Jack Lakis - Harrison
Tyler Hoard - Walton
