Pope will send a county high 10 wrestlers to next week's GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships in Macon.
In all, Cobb County will send 58 wrestlers -- 29 in Class AAAAAAA, 20 in Class AAAAAA, five in Class AAAAA and four in Class A.
Saturday, also saw the county crown six sectional champions. McEachern's Ese Dubre won the Class 7A Section A title at 220 pounds with a pin of Newton's Michah Bryant. Pope had two champions in Aiden Karpinski (106) and Troy Gable (160) at the Class 6A Section B tournament, Kell's Andrew Parlato won the 220-pound division in the Class 5A B sectional, and there were also two winners in Class A Section B. North Cobb Christian's Nate Watson (138) became the program's first sectional champion, and he was joined by Walker's Austin Westbrook (106).
The top eight placers in each weight class in the top three classes earn a spot in next week's state championships, while the stop six in Class A also advance.
Class AAAAAAA
McEachern (7): Shamaad Price (113) finished fourth, Kristian Chemwor (132) eighth, Darrius Smith (160) seventh, Levi Snyder (182) fourth, Camrin Mitchell (195) sixth, Dubre (220) champion, and Latrell Bullard (285) second.
Lassiter (6): Beau Fisher (106) sixth, Ananth Manibushan (120) seventh, David Panone (132) second, Tristan Diaz (138) eighth, Noah Flisser (152) sixth, and Frankie Lalle (285) third.
Walton (6): Ben Davis (113) sixth, Caden Canzano (120) fourth, Evan Sommer (126) fifth, Ryan Cloninger (138) seventh, Christian Dittlau (160) third, and Tal Brill (285) fifth.
Hillgrove (3): Connor Powell (120) third, Ricky Roberto (145) second, and Zion Rutledge (182) seventh.
Marietta (3): Nakoti Coleman (126) second, Alex Hurley (138) eighth, and Cohl Husbands (195) third.
Campbell (1): Omarion Lewis (182) eighth.
Kennesaw Mountain (1): Victor Salinas (160) fifth.
North Cobb (1): Tyler Rogers (160) sixth.
Pebblebrook (1): Michael Briscoe (145) sixth.
Class AAAAAA
Pope (10): Karpinski (106) champion, Joey Robinson (113) third, Max Druhut (120) third, Jackson Guy (126) fifth, Alex Hearn (132) seventh, Patrick Haskin (145) second, Connor Weeks (152) second, Gable (160) champion, Andrew Barner (170) second, and T.J. Mordarski (220) seventh.
Harrison (6): Wyatt Sligh (106) second, Tyler Gallegos (120) fifth, Jarrod Pominville (132) fourth, Brian Kratt (138) fourth, Elijah Rudd (145) fourth, and Malakai Taft (152) second.
Allatoona (3): Jake Serio (113) seventh, Kolton Formato (132) fifth, and Ty Thompson (195) sixth.
Sprayberry (1): Kyle Sanders (160) fifth.
Class AAAAA
Kell (5): Micah Zefo (132) eighth, Joseph Fredeman (138) second, Keith Williams (152) sixth, Hunter Kresge (182) sixth, and Parlato (220) champion.
Class A
North Cobb Christian (2): Watson (138) champion, and Jon Grier (170) fourth.
Walker (2): Westbrook (106) champion, and Jackson Kraal (160) fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.