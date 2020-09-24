The Cobb County School District will submit a proposal during the Georgia High School Association’s Oct. 5 executive committee meeting, hoping to rename the high school baseball state championships after Harvey Cochran.
Cochran, who died Aug. 19, was the head coach at North Cobb for 35 years and also spent time as a head coach at Brown, North Atlanta and Mount Paran Christian before closing his coaching career as an assistant at Allatoona. Following his coaching days, Cochran was the driving force behind the Georgia Dugout Club, which has become the standard for similar state baseball and softball organizations around the country.
Don Baker, athletic director for the Cobb school district, said he was approached by coaches and athletic directors from around the county about the idea of naming the state championship after Cochran.
“We hope it gets approved,” Baker said. “It would mean a lot to the baseball community in the metro-Atlanta area due to the influence he had and still has.”
Cochran not only had a large impact on the baseball programs throughout Cobb County, but he also helped build baseball culture in Georgia that will have lasting effects.
“Over the last 20 years, he worked to make Georgia one of the top states for baseball,” said Allatoona coach Keith Hansen, who played for and coached with Cochran. “He was able to put a spotlight on Georgia baseball.”
Cochran was not just known to the Georgia baseball scene. His work with the Georgia Dugout Club made him known throughout the country.
“Coaches at national clinics knew who Harvey was because all he did with the Georgia Dugout Club,” Hansen said. “Others would reach out to him after seeing all the work he did in Georgia.”
Donnie English, a longtime friend and peer who coached at Osborne while Cochran was at North Cobb, said that it would be a great gesture to rename the state championships after Cochran.
“I think that would be great because he loved baseball and did everything he could to improve baseball in Georgia,” said English, who also coached at Kell. “He did so much throughout his coaching career and even did work after he stopped coaching.”
In addition to the possible name change, some baseball programs in Cobb plan on retiring his jersey. North Cobb has already retired Cochran’s No. 40 and named the baseball field in his honor.
“As a county, we are definitely looking into that,” Baker said. “Everything is on the table, and he is definitely worthy of that.”
The GHSA Board of Trustees will review the idea and decide if it will move on to the next level.
“I would be excited about it,” Hansen said. “I had the opportunity to play for him and coach with him. For him, his legacy, and his family that would be the right thing to do.”
