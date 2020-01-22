As a freshman wrestler in 1982 at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, Fitz Johnson won a Southern Conference championship.
Johnson won the conference title at 134 pounds and advanced to the NCAA tournament.
A knee injury his sophomore year ended a promising wrestling career, but it did not shutter Johnson’s love for the sport.
He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from The Citadel in 1985, a masters in education leadership and administration from Troy University in 1991 and a law degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1998.
After retiring as a major from the U.S. Army, Johnson spent much of the next two decades coaching young people.
For 15 years, he was an assistant wrestling coach at The Citadel, Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland, and locally at Wheeler. All along the way, he imparted the wisdom that helped him on the mat and in his military service, private business and philanthropic efforts.
For all his success in leadership, Johnson was named an Outstanding American by the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Former longtime Marietta wrestling coach Jeff Wheeler, president of the hall’s Georgia Chapter, called Johnson to let him know of the honor. Wheeler said it was well-deserved, but Johnson said it took a moment for it to sink in.
“It came out of the blue,” said Johnson, a longtime Cobb County resident. “My first question was, ‘Do you have the right guy?’”
Johnson will receive the award May 3 during a banquet at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta hotel in Duluth.
Other honorees that night will be Bremen’s Tony Armas, Loganville’s Tom Beuglas Sr., Lawrenceville’s Tom Dursee, Rome’s Gavin Edwards, Kingsland’s Tim Gilbert and Lawrenceville’s Mike Lancaster.
Following his military career, Johnson was owner/operator of Eagle Group International — a $175 million government contracting firm — for two decades. He was also owner of the Atlanta Beat women’s soccer franchise.
Currently, Johnson is owner and CEO of ASID Group International, a prison healthcare company.
In all his endeavors, Johnson said he falls back on some of the lessons he learned on the mat.
“You learn so much discipline as a wrestler,” said Johnson, who has also coached soccer and football. “One of the main lessons is balance. I had great balance, and it helped me succeed not just in sports, but it carries over to life. You have to have a healthy work-life balance and a play-life balance. It leads to a good spiritual life, good health and a good family life.”
Now a volunteer wrestling coach at Life University, Johnson said life balance is one the biggest lessons he tries to pass on to his students, employees and co-workers.
During his time at The Citadel and in the Army, Johnson said the idea of helping others was instilled in him. He said he was asked every day by his coaches, “What did you do for your country today?”
That sense of service is why Johnson serves as a member of the WellStar Health System Board of Trustees, is a board member of the Cobb Hospital Authority and has been a member of the Town Center Community Improvement District. He also helped bring football to Kennesaw State as a member of the university’s football exploratory committee.
Johnson said he has never taken anything for granted, and he lives by the golden rule — treat others how you would like to be treated.
“I always fall back on my time at The Citadel and in the Army,” he said. “It’s all about leadership. You take care of people and they will take care of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.