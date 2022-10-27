Sep 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) runs toward first base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) runs toward home plate after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
For Dansby Swanson and the Braves, their hopes of overtaking the Mets in the NL East will rest on their performance in this weekend’s three-game series against New York at Truist Park. The Braves trail the Mets by one game and must win at least once to remain in contention for the division title heading into next week’s final regular-season series in Miami.
Steven Bisig
Steven Bisig
Larry Robinson
USA Today Sports - Geoff Burke
Nathaniel Lowe is greeted by a Rangers teammate in the dugout after hitting a homer against the Angels on Oct. 1.
The finalists for the Silver Slugger awards were released Thursday, with two Cobb County products among the hopefuls.
The Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson, a Marietta High School alum, is one of four nominees among National League shortstops, while the Texas Rangers’ Nathaniel Lowe, a Pope alum, was nominated among American League first basemen.
Swanson was also one of five Braves players nominated, along with catcher Travis d’Arnaud, first baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Austin Riley and outfielder Michael Harris II.
Swanson batted a career-best .277 with 32 doubles, 25 home runs and 96 RBIs, while his .776 OPS ranked third among NL shortstops.
Swanson was nominated against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner, Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames and New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor.
Lowe enjoyed a career season with the Rangers, batting .302 with 26 doubles, 27 homers and 76 RBIs. He led AL first basemen with an .850 OPS.
Also nominated were the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu and New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo.
D’Arnaud, a 2020 Silver Slugger, batted .268 with 25 doubles, 18 homers and 60 RBIs. He was nominated with the Dodgers’ Will Smith, Philadelphia Phillies J.T. Realmuto and Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras.
Olson, batted .240, but he totaled 44 doubles, 34 homers and 103 RBIs. His was nominated with his predecessor in Atlanta, the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, Mets’ Pete Alonso and Arizona Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker.
Riley, last year’s NL Silver Slugger at third base, batted .273 with 39 doubles, 38 homers and 93 RBIs, while leading the NL with 325 total bases. He was nominated with the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado, Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and Dodgers’ Justin Turner.
Harris, one of the presumptive favorites for Rookie of the Year along with teammate Spencer Strider, was nominated for the Silver Slugger despite only playing in 114 games after his late-May call-up. He batted .297 with 27 doubles, 19 homers and 64 RBIs.
Three Silver Slugger winners will be chosen from the outfield. Also nominated were Mets teammates Sterling Marte and Brandon Nimmo, as well as the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, Padres’ Juan Soto, Giants’ Joc Pederson, Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds and Brewers’ Hunter Renfroe.
