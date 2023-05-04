Georgia Tech announced the six newest inductees into its sports hall of fame Thursday, with two from Cobb County.
Walton High School graduate Mark Pope, a former ace for the Yellow Jackets' baseball team, and Harrison High School alum James White, a star player for the golf team, will be part of the group inducted Oct. 20 at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center and celebrated a day later during the Yellow Jackets' football game against Boston College.
Also comprising the class of 2023 are late football star Demaryius Thomas, tennis player Kevin King, track and field athlete Steve Marcelle and softball player Hope Rush.
Georgia Tech's hall of fame celebration will also feature the class of 2022, including another Harrison High alum, softball standout Whitney (Haller) Stripling.
Georgia Tech’s top pitcher during the last two of his three years, Pope earned second-team All-America and first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors as a junior in 2011, and he was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award as the nation's top college player that year.
Pope helped lead the Yellow Jackets to NCAA regional berths during each of his three seasons. He posted a 3.00 ERA over 219 1/3 innings and struck out 188 batters in his career, compiling a 24-6 record with nine saves. Pope also led the Jackets with 11 wins each in 2010 and 2011.
Selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft by the San Diego Padres, Pope went on to play in the organizations of the Padres, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. He now works as a baseball coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida
The first and, thus far, only Georgia Tech golfer to compete on four ACC championship teams (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012), White earned a spot on the All-ACC team three times (2010, 2011, 2012). He was named a first-team All-American in 2011 and a third-team choice in 2012, when he also received the Byron Nelson Award as the nation’s top senior collegiate golfer.
White won two tournaments in his career -- the United States Collegiate Championship and the Puerto Rico Classic -- and posted top-10 finishes in 15 other events. He was the runner-up in the 2011 NCAA East Regional and tied for eighth in stroke play at the 2011 NCAA Championship.
White helped Tech reach match play at the NCAA Championship in 2010 and 2011, after the team finished 10th in 2009. He also competed for the United States team in the 2012 Arnold Palmer Cup.
Just as strong academically, White was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a GCAA All-America Scholar his junior and senior years.
After spending time pursuing a professional career, White now works as a financial planner in Suwanee.
