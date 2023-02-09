Former Cobb County baseball standouts Harry Ford, McKenzie Mills and Duane Underwood Jr. were selected to play in the World Baseball Classic next month.
Ford, a top catching prospect in the Seattle Mariners' organization, and Mills, a pitcher who played independent baseball last year, will play for Great Britain, while Underwood, a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, will play for Puerto Rico.
Ford, the 12th overall pick of the 2021 draft out of North Cobb High School, is a key reason why Great Britain qualified for the WBC for the first time.
The 19-year-old, whose parents were both born in Great Britain, batted .455 (5-for-11) with five runs scored, a double, three home runs and eight RBIs, as the national team swept through a WBC qualifier in September in Regensburg, Germany.
Ford's homer in the decisive game helped Britain emerge with a 10-9 win over Spain in 10 innings.
It was part of a productive 2022 for Ford, who batted .274 with 23 doubles, 11 homers, 65 RBIs and 23 stolen bases for the Class A Modesto Nuts.
The 26-year-old Mills, an 18th-round selection of the Washington Nationals out of Sprayberry High School in 2014, split time with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League and the Quintana Roo Tigers of the Mexican League in 2022. He went 9-1 with a 2.99 ERA for Southern Maryland.
Great Britain, whose only active major leaguer is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson, will be a significant underdog as part of Pool C for the WBC, in which it will be joined the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia. Pool play is set for March 11-15 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Underwood, a 28-year-old right-hander drafted in the second round by the Chicago Cubs in 2014, is preparing for his sixth major league season and third year with the Pirates.
In a bullpen role, Underwood went 1-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 57 strikeouts across 51 games in 2022.
Underwood will be part of a Puerto Rican pitching staff that includes New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz and Cubs starter Marcus Stroman.
Puerto Rico will be part of Pool D with Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Israel, playing at Miami's LoanDepot Park.
The Atlanta Braves will have three players in the WBC -- outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. (Venezuela) and Eddie Rosario (Puerto Rico), and catcher Chadwick Tromp (Netherlands). Minor league pitchers Alan Rangel and Roel Ramírez will play for Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.