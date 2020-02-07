Six boys and six girls from Cobb County were named to the 2019-20 Atlanta All-Metro Late Season teams by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club on Friday.
Four of the local boys selections were seniors, including McEachern's Sharife Cooper. It marks the latest honor for the 6-foot point guard.
Last year, the Auburn signee was the USA Today Boys Player of the Year and Georgia Mr. Basketball. He helped lead McEachern to a 32-0 record and the Class AAAAAAA state title, and he has the Indians in position to make another run when the state playoffs begin next week.
McEachern is 20-5 and will face North Cobb for the Region 3AAAAAAA title Saturday night.
South Cobb had a pair of players on the list in sophomore guard Zocko Littleton and senior forward Emon Washington. Littleton is averaging 16.3 points per game, while Washington, a Illinois State signee, is averaging 22.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
South Cobb played Sprayberry in the Region 6AAAAAA semifinals on Friday.
Also recognized were Wheeler senior forward Sam Hines, Kell sophomore point guard Scoota Henderson and Mount Bethel Christian senior Jordan Meka.
Hines, a Denver signee, is averaging 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game and had led Wheeler into Friday's Region 2AAAAAAA semifinal against Westlake. Henderson had helped lead Kell into the Region 7AAAAA title game Friday against Hiram, and Meka, a Georgia Tech signee, who will lead Mount Bethel into the Class A private-school state playoffs next week.
Three girls from Region 3AAAAAAA were also recognized -- North Cobb senior guard Azonya Austin, Marietta forward Lauren Walker and McEachern junior guard Denim DeShields.
Austin, the Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Player of the Year last season, and Walker, who is averaging 14.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, faced off Friday in the region semifinals.
DeShields, who is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, led McEachern into its semifinal game against Hillgrove.
Harrison senior guard Amara Newsom was the only Class AAAAAA girls player from Cobb to be recognized. She helped lead the Lady Hoyas into Saturday's Region 6AAAAAA title game.
Kell freshman Crystal Henderson and Mount Paran Christian sophomore Kara Dunn were the other two honorees.
Henderson helped Kell to a 27-0 record and a spot in Friday's Region 7AAAAA championship game against Carrollton, while Dunn led Mount Paran into Friday's Region 6A semifinals against Darlington.
