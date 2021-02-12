Seventeen Cobb County players were selected as members of the Atlanta Tip-Off Club All-Metro High School Late Season teams Thursday.
Eight players were selected for the girls team, while nine boys earned nod.
The Wheeler boys were represented by Isaiah Collier, Ja'Heim Hudson and Kaleb Washington, who have helped lead the Wildcats to the No. 1 ranking in Class AAAAAA and a 20-4 record.
They were set to play Friday at No. 2 Kell (15-5) -- against fellow all-metro selection Scoot Henderson -- for the Region 6AAAAAA title and No. 1 seed heading into next week's region tournament.
Pebblebrook was represented by Jamal Clyce, Tyler Shirley and Danny Stubbs, who led the Falcons to a 22-3 record and No. 3 ranking in Class AAAAAAA. They won the Region 2AAAAAAA title and will await their first-round opponent in the upcoming state playoffs.
McEachern has the remaining two boys players in Cameron McDowell and Chance Moore. They have led the Indians to a 21-4 record and finished as the No. 2 seed in Region 2AAAAAAA.
McEachern has one more game on the schedule against Etowah next week before it opens the state playoffs.
The McEachern girls also earned two selections in Denim DeShields and Jillian Hollingshead. The Lady Indians, who enter the weekend 13-4 and No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA, will have an opportunity to win the Region 2AAAAAAA championship Saturday when they host Campbell in the final game of the regular season.
Region 6AAAAAA is well represented with a trio of dominant players -- Kell's Crystal Henderson, Sprayberry's Flau'Jae Johnson and Pope's Cheyenne Holloman.
Henderson and Johnson each scored 39 points in their head-to-head matchup last weekend in a game in which Kell won, but Sprayberry will be the No. 1 seed for next week's region tournament. Holloman recently eclipsed the 2,000-point mark of her career for Pope, which will be the No. 3 seed.
Marietta's Lauren Walker and Walton's Tomisin Adenupe represent Region 3AAAAAAA. Marietta won the region title and will be the region's top seed in the state playoffs, while Walton's season came to an end earlier this week.
Mount Paran Christian's Kara Dunn is the only private school player from Cobb County to make the list. She is averaging 26 points and 11 rebounds for the 22-3 Lady Eagles, who are currently third in Class A-Private.
