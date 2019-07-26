Devon Williams and Daniel Haugh, both athletes with Cobb County ties, qualified for the world championships Friday at the U.S. championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.
Williams, a former Kell and Georgia standout, scored 8,295 points to win the decathlon by 68 points over Solomon Simmons. Harrison Williams was third with 8,188 points.
Devon Williams built his edge by winning the 110-meter hurdles (13.78 seconds) and discus (162-3). He also finished second in the pole vault, third in the 400, fourth in the long jump and fifth in the 100.
Haugh, a Marietta native who recently completed his college eligibility at Kennesaw State, had a career-best throw of 250 feet, 9 inches to qualify for the world championships, which are set for Sept. 28-Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar.
Conor McCullough had a winning distance of 256-4, followed by runner-up Rudy Winkler (251-0).
It continued a successful spring for Haugh, who won the NCAA outdoor championship in the hammer throw back in June, becoming the first Kennesaw State athlete to win a Division I national title.
"What Daniel Haugh continues to do this year is outstanding and so impressive," Kennesaw State track and field director Cale McDaniel said in a release. "What he and (throwing coach) Mike Judge have brought to our program is invaluable."
Jordan Gray, who also recently completed her Kennesaw State career, and former Kell and Georgia star Kendell Williams -- Devon's sister and a 2016 Olympian -- will begin the women's heptathlon competition Saturday with the first four legs of the seven-leg event.
Saturday will consist of the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200 dash. On Sunday, the heptathlon will close with the long jump, javelin and 800 run.
