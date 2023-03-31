WWE stars with Make-A-Wish kids on stage during an event for 20 Make-A-Wish kids and families at Universal Studios Hollywood, Friday, March 31, 2023. Wrestlemania 39 will be held on Saturday and Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)
Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, Carmella, Liv Morgan and announcer Alicia Taylor of the WWE teamed up to pay a visit and interact with 20 families through the Make-A-Wish program at Universal Studios on Friday.
“That’s the best part of this job,” Rhodes said. “Any time you can take this modicum of fame that you get from sports entertainment and pro wrestling and you can help someone with it, that’s an absolutely beautiful thing.”
The families took photos and received autographs from the wrestlers before taking a private studio tour and having access to the theme park.
The wrestlers also invited the families to attend WrestleMania 39 this weekend.
“I can look at other things and say it’s really special, but I bet I leave this week thinking that’s the most important thing I did, when you really put it all in perspective,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes will compete in the main event against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on April 2 at SoFi Stadium.
Balor and Morgan are also scheduled to compete during the company’s biggest annual event.
