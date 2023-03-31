Five Cobb County players and four coaches earned superlative honors as part of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's all-state teams, which were released this week.
The GACA players of the year included Kell guard Crystal Henderson as the Class AAAAA North honoree on the girls side, while Wheeler's Isaiah Collier (AAAAAAA North), McEachern's Ace Bailey (AAAAAAA South), Kell's Peyton Marshall (AAAAA North) and North Cobb Christian's Albert Wilson (AA North) were all selected on the boys side.
The coaches of the year included Mount Paran Christian's Stephanie Dunn and Kell's Kandra Bailey for the girls, while Wheeler's Larry Thompson and Kell's Jermaine Sellers were recognized for the boys.
In all, 27 players earned all-state honors. The GACA selects North (regions 1-4) and South (regions 5-8) teams from each classification. Each team has its own player of the year, but only one coach of the year is chosen in each classification.
Henderson played for a state championship as a freshman and longed to return for another try. This year, she led the Longhorns to a 26-5 record and had 29 points in the Class AAAAA state title game to pace a 57-36 victory over Warner Robins.
This is the latest award for Collier, who has already been named the Naismith Boys National Basketball Player of the Year and the Gatorade Georgia Boys Player of the Year. In his four seasons at Wheeler, the Southern California signee won three state titles and flourished in the Class AAAAAAA title game against Cherokee when he had 22 points and seven assists.
Wheeler finished the season 26-6 and did not lose to a team from Georgia.
Collier's ability was showcased for the country earlier this week when he played in the McDonald's All-American Game, scoring a game-high 25 points and earning co-MVP honors.
Bailey, a Rutgers commitment, helped lead McEachern to a 23-7 record, the state quarterfinals and, for much of the season, a No. 2 ranking behind Wheeler.
The 7-foot Marshall was a force inside for Kell and one of the big reasons it finished 28-2. With the Longhorns trailing early in the fourth quarter against Eagle's Landing in the Class AAAAA title game, Marshall made two key defensive stops and scored five points during the team's final surge to help them win their first state title with a 61-53 victory.
Wilson helped lead North Cobb Christian to a 21-7 mark and the second round of the Class AA playoffs. For the season, he averaged 21.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Wheeler led the way with four all-state selections. Joining Collier were Southern Cal signee Arrinten Page, Iowa State signee Jelani Hamilton and Damion Mitchell.
McEachern and Kell each had three honorees. For the Indians, Bailey was joined by Jamichael Davis and Moses Hipps, while CJ Brown and Jaylen Colon joined Marshall as selections for the Longhorns.
The McEachern, Kell and Mount Paran Christian girls each had two players make the all-state squads -- Kalise Hill and Jada Bates for the Indians, Henderson and Jada Green for the Longhorns, and Jessica Fields and Ciara Alexander for the Eagles after they led them to a 31-1 record and their second straight state title with a 67-44 win over Banks County in the Class AA title game.
Also earning all-state honors for the girls were Campbell's Brook Suttle, Pebblebrook's Nia Morgan, Sprayberry's Anna Vereen and North Cobb Christian's Brooke Moore.
Other boys selections were Walton's Luke Flynn, Osborne's Akai Fleming, Campbell's David Clark, Pebblebrook's Jaiun Simon, Hillgrove's Kameron Hall and Pope's Zach Bleshoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.