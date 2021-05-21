Twenty-four Cobb County players and two coaches were honored as part of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's all-state teams.
The all-state honors in each classification were divided into north teams for Regions 1-4 and south teams for Regions 5-8.
The girls squad was led by Class AAAAAAA South Player of the Year Lauren Walker and Coach of the Year Derrick DeWitt, who led Marietta to its first state championship in 70 years with a 52-47 victory over Woodstock in March.
Walker, a Michigan State signee who scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the title game, was joined on the all-state squad by teammate Chloe Sterling, who averaged more than 20 points per game in the playoffs as the Lady Blue Devils won their five playoff games by a total of 14 points.
Also on the Class AAAAAAA South roster is McEachern's Jillian Hollingshead, a Georgia signee and a McDonald's All-American, and Denim DeShields, the Region 2AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
Walton's Tomisin Adenupe, Campbell's Laila Battle and Pebblebrook's Kania Seymour were also Class AAAAAAA selections.
The Class AAAAAA North selections were highlighted by the top players in Region 6AAAAAA -- Kell's Crystal Henderson and Amaya Moss, Sprayberry's Flau'jae Johnson and Pope's Cheyenne Holloman.
Mount Paran Christian's Kara Dunn and Katelyn Dunning, along with North Cobb Christian's Brooke Moore earned Class A Private North selections.
On the boys side, Wheeler coach Larry Thompson was named the Class AAAAAA Coach of the Year, while Ja'Heim Hudson (Florida Gulf Coast) and Kaleb Washington (Dayton), two players who helped lead the Wildcats to a 71-61 victory over Kell for the program's eighth state championship, were also honored.
Joining them on the Class AAAAAA squad were Kell's Scoot Henderson and Jaylen Harris. Henderson announced Friday that he would be graduating early and bypassing college to sign with the NBA G-League's Ignite team.
Six players were selected to the Class AAAAAAA South squad -- McEachern's Cameron McDowell (Georgia) and Chance Moore (Arkansas), and Pebblebrook's Georgia State-bound duo of Danny Stubbs and Jamall Clyce.
They were joined by Marietta's Izaiyah Nelson and Walton's Dylan Pumpian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.