Harrison's Sully Shelton and Marietta's Kamari Miller entered their final meet as high school competitors with two more head-to-head matchups. It was the Hoya who came out on top in the first race.
Shelton won the 3,200 meters with a time of 8:50.85 to finish 6 seconds ahead of Miller (8:56.86) to win the event at the boys Class AAAAAAA Track & Field State Championships held at McEachern on Thursday.
Shelton and Miller have dueled on the track and on the cross country courses for the last four years. The duo will match one more time, racing in the 1,600 meters on Friday, before they take their rivalry to the Atlantic Coast Conference where Shelton will run for North Carolina, while Miller runs for Syracuse.
Marietta's Jared Fortenberry finished fifth with a time of 9:14.98.
Overall on the first day of the state track and field meets, Cobb County had seven state champions crowned.
In the girls Class AAAAAAA meet at McEachern, Harrison's Riley Perlakowski won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:01.60. Perlakowski was also part of Harrison's 4x800 relay team, joining Riley Curtis, Kate Curtis and Samantha McGarity to run a time of 9:22.42. It was part of a 1-2-3 Cobb County finish as Marietta and Hillgrove finished second and third respectively.
The other girls Class AAAAAAA winner was Walton's Tomisin Adenupe who won the high jump with a leap of 5-6.
In the girls Class AAAAAA meet at Carrollton, Pope's Sophie Boice won the 1,600 meter run in 5:00.64, while South Cobb's Cyan Green won the shot put with a throw of 42-6.5.
The lone boys champion from the Class AAAAAA meet on Day 1 was Pope's Zach Marinko, who won the high jump with a leap of 6-6.
Boys
Top 8 places earn points
Class AAAAAAA Day 1
McEachern
3,200 Meter Run
1. Sully Shelton, Harrison, 8:50.85
2. Kamari Miller, Marietta, 8:56.86
5. Jared Fortenberry, Marietta, 9:14.98
Field Events
Pole Vault
2. Connor McLain, Walton, 12-6
Class AAAAAA Day 1
Carrollton
Field Events
Discus
2. Piers Cameron, Pope, 158-10
4. Justin Gilbert, Allatoona, 149-8
5. Tahir Hines, Allatoona, 148-9
6. Zyler Johnson, Osborne, 148-4
Long Jump
2. Jerome Robinson, Sprayberry, 22-9.5
High Jump
1. Zach Marinko, Pope, 6-6
Triple Jump
3. Zach Marinko, Pope, 44-8.75
Pole Vault
7. Christopher Beaulieu, Pope, 13-6
8. Jordan Vance, Allatoona, 13-0
Shot Put
8. Piers Cameron, Pope, 49-9.5
Class A Private
McEachern
3,200 Meter Run
5. Peyton Golden, Whitefield Academy, 9:37.84
Girls
Top 8 places earn points
Class AAAAAAA Day 1
McEachern
1,600 Meter Run
1. Riley Perlakowski, Harrison, 5:01.60
3. Sarah Burwell, Walton, 5:08.02
8. Ava Brooks, Hillgrove, 5:12.95
4x800 Relay Finals
1. Harrison, 9:22.42, Riley Perlakowski, Riley Curtis, Kate Curtis, Samantha McGarity
2. Marietta, 9:34.87, Kennedy Morris, Betsy Gordon, Brooklyn McVicker, Lillian Murrell
3. Hillgrove, 9.36.88, Ava Brooks, Kaeleigh Brooks, Reese Connelly, Elizabeth Ellis
5. Walton, 9:42.15, Daniella Delgado, Hannah Coleman, Zelda Williams, Hannah Walker
Field Events
Triple Jump
2. Jayda Lowe, McEachern, 38-6.5
3. Jayla Brown, McEachern, 37-9.75
4. Cerenity Daise, Pebblebrook, 37-8.5
5. Kennedy Colbert, Marietta, 37-2
Pole Vault
2. Rachel Valentine, Walton, 12-0
6. Sascha Wiggins, Harrison, 10-0
Long Jump
3. Ryann Richards, Hillgrove, 18-0.75
5. Morgan Gordon, Hillgrove, 17-5
8. Zoe Adams, Marietta, 16-10.5
High Jump
1. Tomisin Adenupe, Walton, 5-6
Shot Put
3. Trinity Stephens, McEachern, 39-3
Discus
5. Haleigh Cephus, McEachern
8. Trinity Stephens, McEachern
Class AAAAAA Day 1
Carrollton
1,600 Meter Run
1. Sophie Boice, Pope, 5:00.64
4. Lorei Golden, Pope, 5:09.72
Field Events
Discus
4. Cyan Green, South Cobb, 119-9
5. O'Niece Roberts, Allatoona, 119-5
Shot Put
1. Cyan Green, South Cobb, 42-6.5
3. O'Niece Roberts, Allatoona, 41-4.5
Long Jump
8. Allyria McBridge, Wheeler, 17-1
Pole Vault
5. Jolee Northrop, Pope, 10-6
7. Reese Waldrep, Allatoona, 10-0
Class A-Private Day 1
McEachern
4x800 Relay
8. North Cobb Christian "A", 10:32.06, Rebecca Brown, Abbie Clark, Elizabeth Shaylor, Kristanna Garner
Field events
Long Jump
3. Naomi Stith, Mount Paran, 16-8.5
5. Kennedy Oglesby, North Cobb Christian, 16-4
Triple Jump
4. Jasmine Hamiel, Mount Paran, 36-2
8. Naomi Stith, Mount Paran, 33-9
High Jump
6. Ashley Johnson, Mount Paran, 5-0
Pole Vault
8. Aurora Parlotto, Walker, 9-0
