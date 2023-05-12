POWDER SPRINGS – Five athletes from Cobb County were crowned state champions on the opening day of the Class AA and Class AAAAAAA state track and field championships at McEachern on Thursday.
Walton athletes Lota Ugokwe and Connor McLain won the Class AAAAAAA boys shot put and pole vault respectively, while Kennesaw Mountain’s Korbin Brown was the winner of the high jump. Osborne’s Zoie Johnson won the Class AAAAAAA girls discus throw and Marietta claimed the girls 4x800-meter dash.
Ugokwe’s and McLain’s individual state title performances helped propel Walton to the top of the boys leaderboard after Day 1.
The Raiders scored 36 points to take the early lead, with Marietta (21) in fourth place behind second-place Carrollton (25) and third-place Mill Creek (24). Kennesaw Mountain (18) – propelled by Brown’s win in the high jump and runner-up finish in the long jump – was fifth.
Osborne (tied for eighth, 11), Hillgrove (10th, 7), Harrison (11th, 8.50), McEachern (13th, 7.50), North Cobb (tied for 19th, 5) and Campbell (tied for 22nd, 4.50) rounded out the Cobb programs.
In the boys Class AA standings, Walker was 14th with eight points, followed by Mount Paran Christian (tied for 26th, 2.50) and North Cobb Christian (30th, 1).
Ugokwe's win in the shot put was with a personal-best toss of 53-feet-4-inches.
“I knew I had a big day coming up in me, I just didn’t know when it was going to happen,” Ugokwe said. “I feel like it happened at the best time possible. I’m extremely grateful and just very happy it happened today and I’m happy to be a state champion.”
McLain also set a personal best of 15-feet in the pole vault.
Brown included himself among the list of Cobb state champions when the senior, and Tennessee State signee, jumped a personal-best 6-6 to clinch the high jump title.
“Coming into the meet, I thought maybe I should have jumped higher,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, I’m state champion. So at the end of the day, all my work paid off. I felt coming into the meet, I had a different strategy than I usually do. Usually, I come into the meet not really worried about my approach on the high jump. But today, I actually came in trying to have the great approach so I can get over that bar. So I think that really helped me out to get the first place.
Runner-up finishers from the county in Class AAAAAAA were Brown in the long jump (23-10), Marietta’s Max Herman in the boys’ discus (158-3) and Osborne’s Josh Horton in the triple jump (47-3.50). Walker's Jackson Evans finished second in the the long jump (22-1) in Class AA.
Marietta was in sixth place in the Class AAAAAAA girls standings with 15 points, while Osborne was seventh with 14. Other Cobb teams in the Class AAAAAAA standings were Campbell (12th, 9), Harrison (13th, 8), North Cobb (17th, 5) and Kennesaw Mountain (22nd, 3.50).
Among the Class AA girls, Walker was 10th (10) and Mount Paran was tied for 19th (5).
Johnson improved on her runner-up finish in the Class AAAAAA discus from a year ago with her win in the Class AAAAAAA discus event. The senior and Gardner-Webb signee threw a personal-best 143-1 to claim the title.
“I’ve been practicing so hard this year, this season,” Johnson said. “I feel proud of myself that I was able to (achieve a personal-best mark) my last meet of my senior year and also win. That was the best that could happen to me, really. I’m glad all my hard work paid off.”
The Marietta foursome of Kristal McQueen, Nora Hart, Gabi Comsudes and Mary Nesmith won the 4x800 with a time of 9:18.77.
Harrison finished second in the Class AAAAAAA 4x800 (9:28.29), and Aurora Parlotto was runner-up in the pole vault (10-6) in Class AA.
