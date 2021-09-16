The Marietta cross country teams will be trying to defend their titles Saturday as the Cobb County championships take place at Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth.
The meet will feature some of the state’s best talent — including Pope’s Lorel Golden and Carter Spohn, as well as Marietta’s James May and Kristal McQueen.
The girls race is expected to be highly competitive between Hillgrove, defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Marietta and defending Class AAAAAA state champion Pope.
Pope coach Cathi Monk said she feels good about her team, which has what she calls the "Super Three" of Golden, Charlotte Dunn and Addison Adair.
“They have been our three that have been uber-competitive this year,” Monk said. “And then we have a good group that’s continually improving, and I think overall, as a team, we can be competitive.”
However, Monk said she expects Hillgrove -- the runner-up to Marietta last year -- to be the favorite this year.
“With Hillgrove bringing back such a large number of their kids from last year,” Monk said, “they should be the team to beat for the championship.”
Hillgrove coach Jonathan Gambrell said he expects his team to do well. The Lady Hawks are led by seniors Ava Brooks and Elizabeth Smith.
“From a team perspective, on the girls side, I think we have a good chance at winning,” Gambrell said. “I also think Marietta and Pope will factor into the mix.”
Marietta coach Jack Coleman agreed his Lady Blue Devils should be in the mix with Pope and Hillgrove. He said the team has been running well early in the season, but he does not know if they should be one of the favorites.
“We will probably be somewhere near (Pope and Hillgrove), but probably not quite up there where they're at right now,” Coleman said, “because it's a smaller meet really when you get down to it, with 16 teams.”
Monk feels Marietta is the favorite in the boys race, but she also expects it to be a fight for second, third and fourth with Hillgrove, Pope and Walton in close competition.
“Marietta won state last year and brought back numerous elite athletes, so they should be expected to win,” Monk said. “Hillgrove is probably about as competitive as we are, and the Walton boys have shown some promise through the early portion of the season.”
One of those elite athletes is May, who could be considered a favorite to win the individual race.
“He should be in the mix for the individual win,” Coleman said. “I do see that being a possibility. We're returning quite a few guys from last year's top county champion team, so I figure we'll be in the match for the winner, along with Harrison, Walton and Pope.”
Monk said the Pope boys have all been finishing close to one another, but their top runner is Spohn, followed by Benny Brenneman and William Wright.
“Those three have been very consistent for us throughout the season,” Monk said. “But again, our boys are very close to one another, so it can be a toss up as to who would be in that (No.) 4 through, like, 7 or 8 positions.”
While it is unclear who will be crowned the winner, the teams are ready to compete for Cobb bragging rights.
“The kids are excited,” Monk said. “The Cobb County championship is a big thing. It goes back quite a long way, so it’s always something we aim to perform well in, and it’s a step as we move towards the more competitive, championship part of the season.”
Harrison and Kennesaw Mountain will not be competing in the county championship this weekend. Those schools will be at different meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.