Cobb County State Track and Field top finishers
Top 8 finishers
Class AAAAAAA
Place, Name, Event, Time/Distance
Campbell Boys
3. 4x200 relay 1:26.16
6. Jackson Crowder high jump 6-2
7. Justin Walker long jump 22-3.5
Campbell Girls
4. Maleah Tidwell triple jump 38-9
5. Maleah Tidwell long jump 18-0.5
Harrison Boys
3. 4x800 relay 7:51.45
5. Sterling Sellier 3,200 9:33.42
6. Chapman Ruddell pole vault 13-0
7. Bryce Brownlee 800 1:57.88
Harrison Girls
2. 4x800 relay 9:28.29
3. Zoe Zigler 100 hurdles 14.28
Hillgrove Boys
2. Ifeanyichukwu Ezegbo high jump 6-4
3. 4x100 relay 41.53
5. 4x200 relay 1:27.54
6. 4x800 relay 7:55.79
6. Brian Townsend 110 hurdles 14.90
8. Vincent Patterson 110 hurdles 15.14
Hillgrove Girls
1. Ryan Davis 100 11.47
1. Ryan Davis 200 23.54
5. 4x200 1:39.61
6. Amare Garrett 100 12.05
8. Amare Garrett 200 24.83
8. Gabriela Osornio 11:27.35
Kennesaw Mountain Boys
1. Korbin Brown high jump 6-6
2. Korbin Brown long jump 23-10
Kennesaw Mountain Girls
5. Cassidy Woodham pole vault 11-0
Marietta Boys
2. 4x200 relay 1:25.99
2. Max Herman discus 158-3
3. Devin Clark 400 46.89
3. Will Frederick pole vault 14-6
3. Max Herman shot put 51-4.75
7. Devin Clark 200 21.83
7. 4x400 relay 3:22.90
8. 4x800 relay 7:57.44
Marietta Girls
1. Mary Nesmith 800 2:11.75
1. Mary Nesmith 1,600 5:02.38
1. Mary Nesmith 3,200 10:51
1. 4x800 relay 9:18.77
2. Maddie Jones 3,200 11:00.19
3. Nora Hart 3,200 11:01.65
4. Alayna Abrams shot put 41-6.75
5. Nora Hart 1,600 5:11.65
6. Akhaila Makenna 300 hurdles 44.48
7. Danielle Isom 400 56.45
8. 4x200 relay 1:42.04
8. 4x400 relay 3:55.38
McEachern Boys
4. Daniel James 110 hurdles 14.44
4. Jalen Hilliard high jump 6-4
6. Daniel James 300 hurdles 39.18
6. 4x200 relay 1:28.19
6. Nnadozie Onyirimba triple jump 45-10.5
8. Savion West 100 10.83
McEachern Girls
5. Kiyah Boyd 300 hurdles 44.25
7. Diaman Lee 100 hurdles 58.13
7. 4x400 relay 3:52.63
North Cobb Boys
4. Shea Thiewes pole vault 14-0
North Cobb Girls
1. Jasmine Robinson 300 hurdles 41.80
2. Keira Beaumont 100 11.67
4. Jasmine Robinson 100 hurdles 14.28
4. 4x100 relay 47.56
4. Jasmine Robinson long jump 18-2
7. Keira Beaumont 200 25.63
Osborne Boys
2. Josh Horton triple jump 47-3.5
6. Josh Horton long jump 22-5.5
Osborne Girls
1. Zoie Johnson discus 143-1
5. Zoie Johnson shot put 41-4
Pebblebrook Boys
2. Dwight Phillips 100 10.24
6. 4x100 relay 42.38
Walton Girls
5. Ella Bailey 3,200 11:08.78
7. 4x800 relay 9:44.46
8. Ella Bailey 1,600 5:13.37
Walton Boys
1. Connor McLain pole vault 15-0
1. Lota Ugokwe shot put 53-4
4. Joseph Minecci 1,600 4:18.78
4. Joseph Minecci 3,200 9:28.85
4. Femi Stuart triple jump 46-6.5
4. Omer Inan shot put 51-1.25
5. Omer Inan discus 150-0
8. Femi Stuart long jump 22-1.5
8. Connor Hopkins pole vault 13-0
Class AAAAAA
Place, Name, Event, Time/Distance
Allatoona Boys
1. Tahir Hines discus 168-4
1. Tahir Hines shot put 57-1
5. Tyler Cash pole vault 14-6
Lassiter Boys
4. Ryan Grachen pole vault 15-0
6. 4x200 relay 1:29.88
7. Youssef Ashour 800 1:59.78
Lassiter Girls
8. Grace Whalen 100 hurdles 15.51
Pope Boys
4. Dermot Maloney 3,200 9:28.43
5. Benny Brenneman 3,200 9:31.35
5. Carter Spohn 1,600 4:20.97
5. 4x800 relay 7:58.98
7. Dermot Maloney 1,600 4:22.31
Pope Girls
3. Gabby Key long jump 18-2
4. Julia Acker pole vault 10-6
6. 4x100 relay 48.83
South Cobb Girls
1. Oluwatosin Awoleye 800 2:08.28
2. Yasmine Martin 400 54.42
2. 4x400 relay 3:52.75
Class AAAAA
Place, Name, Event, Time/Distance
Kell Boys
4. Marqavious Saboor triple jump 44-9.25
5. Jacob Salters high jump 6-4
5. Davion Hampton long jump 21-11.5
6. Josh Barker shot put 52-3.75
Class AA
Place, Name, Event, Time/Distance
Mount Paran Christian Boys
6. Hank Stevens 110 hurdles 15.49
6. Micah Mumford 300 hurdles 41.85
6. Hank Stevens high jump 6-2
Mount Paran Christian Girls
4. 4x200 relay 1:44.37
5. Ella Grace Lacivita 400 1:02.97
5. Kennedy Deese high jump 4-10
8. 4x100 relay 50.20
8. Caitlin Ealey shot put 34-10.5
North Cobb Christian Boys
6. Kennedy Gregg 800 1:59.84
8. Gabriel Fortson shot put 50-0
North Cobb Christian Girls
3. Elizabeth Shaylor 3,200 11:57.55
Walker Boys
2. Jackson Evans long jump 22-1
Walker Girls
2. Aurora Parlotto pole vault 10-6
5. Channing Arnold 400 59.62
7. Channing Arnold long jump 16-6.5
Class A Division I
Place, Name, Event, Time/Distance
Mount Bethel Christian Girls
3. Marai Bell discus 107-5
7. Marai Bell shot put 33-7.5
Whitefield Academy Boys
1. Brenden Vanderpool pole vault 14-6
5. Andrew Rothwell 3,200 10:02.24
6. 4x800 relay 8:29.49
Whitefield Academy Girls
6. 4x100 relay 50.47
7. Kayden Bentley 4-10
