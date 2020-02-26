Quarterfinal Scores

Tuesday

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

McEachern 75, North Gwinnett 68 (OT)

Class AAAAAA

South Cobb 85, Evans 61

Class A-Private

Trinity Christian 59, North Cobb Christian 52

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

Berkmar at Wheeler, late

Class AAAAA

Kell at Buford, late

Class A-Private

Mount Pisgah at Walker, late

Girls

Tuesday

Class AAAAAAA

Collins Hill 61, McEachern 40

Class AAAAA

Kell 64, Jones County 54

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

Brookwood at Campbell, late

Class A-Private

Mount Paran Christian at St. Francis, late

Semifinal Schedule

Boys

Friday

At Buford City Arena

Class AAAAAA

South Cobb vs. Lanier, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Class AAAAAAA

McEachern vs. Grayson/Norcross winner, 8 p.m.

Girls

Saturday 

At Fort Valley State

Class AAAAA

Kell vs. Eagles Landing, 6 p.m.

