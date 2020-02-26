Quarterfinal Scores
Tuesday
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
McEachern 75, North Gwinnett 68 (OT)
Class AAAAAA
South Cobb 85, Evans 61
Class A-Private
Trinity Christian 59, North Cobb Christian 52
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Berkmar at Wheeler, late
Class AAAAA
Kell at Buford, late
Class A-Private
Mount Pisgah at Walker, late
Girls
Tuesday
Class AAAAAAA
Collins Hill 61, McEachern 40
Class AAAAA
Kell 64, Jones County 54
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Brookwood at Campbell, late
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian at St. Francis, late
Semifinal Schedule
Boys
Friday
At Buford City Arena
Class AAAAAA
South Cobb vs. Lanier, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Class AAAAAAA
McEachern vs. Grayson/Norcross winner, 8 p.m.
Girls
Saturday
At Fort Valley State
Class AAAAA
Kell vs. Eagles Landing, 6 p.m.
