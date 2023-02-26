State Quarterfinal Schedule
Boys
Class AAAAAAAA
Wednesday
Wheeler at McEachern, 7:30 p.m.
TBA
Walton at Grayson
Class AAAAA
Tuesday
Dutchtown at Kell, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Central Gwinnett at McEachern, 6 p.m.
Bradwell Institute at Kell, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Mount Paran Christian at Thomson, 6 p.m.
SECOND ROUND SCORES
BOYS
Class AAAAAAA
Saturday
Newton 73, Pebblebrook 51
Walton 64, Peachtree Ridge 56
Norcross 72, Osborne 60
Wheeler 74, North Gwinnett 49
McEachern 88, Westlake 51
Class AAAAAA
Etowah 59, Pope 42
Friday
Kell 79, Eastside 48
Providence Christian 78, North Cobb Christian 74
Class A
Athens Christian 74, Mount Bethel Christian 68
Central Gwinnett 76, Walton 48
North Paulding 49, Pebblebrook 39
McEachern 50, Campbell 47
Kell 50, Hiram 33
Banks County 53, North Cobb Christian 35
Mount Paran Christian 55, Model 22
