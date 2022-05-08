Baseball

Quarterfinals

Monday-Tuesday

Class AAAAAA

Alexander at Allatoona

Lassiter at South Paulding

Pope at Evans

Tuesday-Wednesday

Class A Private

Wesleyan at Whitefield Academy

Mount Paran Christian at St. Anne-Pacelli

North Cobb Christian at Prince Avenue Christian

Boys Lacrosse

Semifinals

Tuesday-Wednesday

Class 6A-7A

North Paulding at Walton

Girls Lacrosse

Semifinals

Tuesday-Wednesday

Class 6A-7A

Milton at Walton

Lassiter at Creekview

Girls Tennis

Semifinals

Monday

Class AAAAAAA

North Gwinnett at Walton

Finals at Rome

Alphretta/Lambert winner vs. North Gwinnett/Walton winner

Boys Tennis

Finals at Rome

Saturday

Class AAAAAAA at Rome

Alpharetta vs. Walton

Track and Field

State Championships

Thursday-Saturday

Class AAAAAAA

At McEachern

Class AAAAAA

At Carrollton

Class A-Private

At McEachern

