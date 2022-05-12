Baseball

Semifinals

Saturday-Monday

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at Allatoona

Buford at Pope

Monday-Tuesday

Class A Private

Mount Paran Christian at Wesleyan

North Cobb Christian at Fellowship Christian

Boys Lacrosse

Finals

Saturday (at Denmark)

Class 6A-7A

Walton vs. Lambert/Buford winner

Girls Tennis

Finals

Saturday (at Rome)

Class AAAAAAA

Walton vs. Alpharetta

Boys Tennis

Finals at Rome

Saturday

Class AAAAAAA (at Rome)

Walton vs. Alpharetta

Track and Field

State Championships

Thursday-Saturday

Class AAAAAAA

At McEachern

Class AAAAAA

At Carrollton

Class A-Private

At McEachern

Golf

State Championships

Monday-Tuesday

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

Chattahoochee Golf Club

Class AAAAAA

Jekyll Island Golf course (Pine Lakes)

Class A Private

Dogwood Golf Club

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

Chimney Oaks Golf Club

Class AAAAAA

Kinderlou Country Club

Class A Private

Governor's Town Club

