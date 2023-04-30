Baseball
Round 2
Class AAAAAA
Monday
Pope at Woodstock
Class A Division I
DH Thursday, Game 3 Friday if nec.
Darlington at Whitefield Academy
State Quarterfinals
Class AAAAAAA
Mill Creek at Hillgrove
Walton at North Paulding
Class AA
DH Saturday, Game 3 May 8 nec.
Mount Paran Christian at Jeff Davis
Cook/Vidalia winner at North Cobb Christian
Soccer
State Championship
Girls
Friday
At Duluth
Denmark vs. Walton
Boys
Lambert vs. Walton
At McEachern
River Ridge vs. Lassiter
Tennis
Match to be completed by Tuesday
South Forsyth at Marietta
Walton at Hillgrove
Lassiter at Lakeside-Evans
South Forsyth at Harrison
Milton at Campbell
Pope at Marist
Jeff Davis at Mount Paran Christian
Whitefield Academy at Bleckley County
Lacrosse
Matches to be completed by Wednesday
Walton at Brookwood
West Forsyth at Hillgrove
Class 5A-6A
Cambridge at Lassiter
Class A-4A
Westminster at Mount Paran Christian
South Forsyth at North Cobb
Harrison at Lambert
Blessed Trinity at Allatoona
Pope at Roswell
