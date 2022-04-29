Baseball

Round 2

May 3-4

Class AAAAAAA

North Cobb at Woodstock

North Gwinnett at Campbell

Etowah at Walton

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at Richmond Hill

South Effingham at Allatoona

Effingham County at Pope

May 4-5

Round 2

Class A Private

Tattnall Square/Savannah Country Day winner at Mount Paran Christian

Kings Ridge/Athens Academy winner vs Whitefield Academy/Heritage, Newnan winner

Holy Innocents’/North Cobb Christian winner vs. Aquinas/First Presbyterian winner

Boys Lacrosse

May 5-6

Round 2

Class 6A-7A

South Forsyth at Walton

Pope at Lambert

Allatoona at Buford

Girls Lacrosse

May 2-3

Round 2

Class A-5A

Walker at Blessed Trinity

Northview at Mount Paran Christian

May 5-6

Round 2

Class 6A-7A

North Forsyth at Walton

Cherokee at Hillgrove

Lambert at Lassiter

Boys Soccer

May 6

Class AAAAAAA (at McEachern)

State Championship

Campbell/Harrison winner vs. Hillgrove/Pebblebrook winner

Class AAAAAA (at Mercer)

State Championship

Dalton/River Ridge winner vs. Lassiter/Central Gwinnett winner

Girls Soccer

May 6

State Championship

Class AAAAAA (at Mercer)

Cambridge vs. Lassiter

Boys Tennis

Quarterfinals

By May 3

Class AAAAAAA

Lambert at Walton

Class AAAAAA

Chattahoochee at Pope

Centennial at Kell

Class A Private

Pinecrest Academy at Mount Paran Christian

Girls Tennis

Quarterfinals

By May 3

Class AAAAAAA

West Forsyth at Walton

Class AAAAAA

Chattahoochee at Lassiter

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In