Baseball
Round 1
DH Wednesday, Game 3 Thursday (if nec.)
Class AAAAAAA
Camden County at North Cobb
Harrison at Colquitt County
Tift County at Walton
McEachern at Parkview
Campbell at Brookwood
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter at Winder-Barrow
Lanier at Allatoona
Dacula at Pope
Kell/Kennesaw Mountain winner at Buford
Class A Private
DH Friday, Game 3 Saturday (if nec.)
Heritage, Newnan at Whitefield Academy
Providence Christian at Mount Paran Christian
Holy Innocents at North Cobb Christian
Lacrosse
Boys
Wednesday/Thursday
Class 6A-7A
Campbell at Cambridge
Alpharetta at Walton
Milton at Pope
Lassiter at Roswell
Allatoona at Parkview
Class A-5A
Marist at Whitefield Academy
Decatur at Walker
North Cobb Christian at Wesleyan
Girls
Centennial at Harrison
Kell at Milton
Cambridge at Pope
North Gwinnett at Hillgrove
McEachern at John’s Creek
GAC at Walker
Decatur at Mount Paran Christian
Soccer
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Pebblebrook at Roswell
Hillgrove at Brookwood
Harrison at Lambert
Campbell at Tift County
Grovetown at Lassiter
St. Anne-Pacelli at Walker
Monday
Walton at Denmark
Pope at Cambridge
John’s Creek at Lassiter
Tennis
Round 2
By April 27
Harrison at Alpharetta
Milton at Walton
Campbell at North Gwinnett
North Cobb at Norcross
Kell at Glynn Academy
Deerfield-Windsor at Mount Paran Christian
Whitefield Academy at Fellowship Christian
By May 3
Pope vs. Chattahoochee/Lakeside-DeKalb winner
Hillgrove at Alpharetta
South Forsyth at Campbell
Roswell at Walton
Lassiter at Statesboro
Allatoona at North Atlanta
Lakeside DeKalb at Pope
Whitefield Academy at George Walton
