Baseball

Round 1

DH Wednesday, Game 3 Thursday (if nec.)

Class AAAAAAA

Camden County at North Cobb

Harrison at Colquitt County

Tift County at Walton

McEachern at Parkview

Campbell at Brookwood

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at Winder-Barrow

Lanier at Allatoona

Dacula at Pope

Kell/Kennesaw Mountain winner at Buford

Class A Private

DH Friday, Game 3 Saturday (if nec.)

Heritage, Newnan at Whitefield Academy

Providence Christian at Mount Paran Christian

Holy Innocents at North Cobb Christian

Lacrosse

Round 1

Boys

Wednesday/Thursday

Class 6A-7A

Campbell at Cambridge

Alpharetta at Walton

Milton at Pope

Lassiter at Roswell

Allatoona at Parkview

Class A-5A

Marist at Whitefield Academy

Decatur at Walker

North Cobb Christian at Wesleyan

Girls

Round 1

Wednesday/Thursday

Class 6A-7A

Centennial at Harrison

Kell at Milton

Alpharetta at Walton

Cambridge at Pope

North Gwinnett at Hillgrove

Lassiter at Roswell

McEachern at John’s Creek

Class A-5A

GAC at Walker

Decatur at Mount Paran Christian

Soccer

Boys

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Class AAAAAAA

Pebblebrook at Roswell

Hillgrove at Brookwood

Harrison at Lambert

Campbell at Tift County

Class AAAAAA

Grovetown at Lassiter

Class A Private

St. Anne-Pacelli at Walker

Girls

Quarterfinals

Monday

Class AAAAAAA

Walton at Denmark

Class AAAAAA

Pope at Cambridge

John’s Creek at Lassiter

Tennis

Boys

Round 2

By April 27

Class AAAAAAA

Harrison at Alpharetta

Milton at Walton

Campbell at North Gwinnett

North Cobb at Norcross

Class AAAAAA

Kell at Glynn Academy

Class A Private

Deerfield-Windsor at Mount Paran Christian

Whitefield Academy at Fellowship Christian

Class AAAAAA

Quarterfinals

By May 3

Pope vs. Chattahoochee/Lakeside-DeKalb winner

Girls

Round 2

By April 27

Class AAAAAAA

Hillgrove at Alpharetta

South Forsyth at Campbell

Roswell at Walton

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at Statesboro

Allatoona at North Atlanta

Lakeside DeKalb at Pope

Class A Private

Whitefield Academy at George Walton

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In