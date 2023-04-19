Baseball
Round 1
Class AAAAAAA
Friday DH, What if Sat.
Campbell at Lowndes
Saturday DH, What if Mon.
Marietta at Grayson
South Forsyth at Walton (at Marietta)
Archer at Hillgrove
Lambert at Kennesaw Mountain
McEachern at Parkview
North Cobb at Denmark
Class AAAAAA
East Paulding at Allatoona
Lassiter at TBA
TBA at Pope
Soccer
Girls
Round 2
Wednesday
Etowah at Pope
Blessed Trinity at Allatoona
Sequoyah at Lassiter
Class AA
North Cobb Christian at Model
Walker at Fellowship Christian
Union County at Mount Paran Christian
Round 3
Monday
Harrison at Walton
Campbell at Mill Creek
Boys
Thursday
Rome at Lassiter
Sprayberry at River Ridge
Mount Paran Christian at Providence Christian
Union County at Walker
Tuesday
Parkview at Walton
Campbell at Collins Hill
Class A Division I
Whitefield Academy at Claxton
Tennis
Matches must be completed by April 20
Marietta at Parkview
Milton at Wheeler
Archer at Harrison
South Forsyth at Walton
Hillgrove at Brookwood
Kennesaw Mountain at Lambert
Jackson County at Pope
Douglas County at Allatoona
Redan at North Cobb Christian
Elite Scholars at Mount Paran Christian
Whitefield Academy at Social Circle
Round 2 Matches by April 26
Grayson/North Paulding winner at Campbell
Rockmart/Fellowship Christian winner vs. Walker
Round 1 Matches must be completed by April 20
Wheeler at Lambert
South Forsyth at Kennesaw Mountain
Grayson at Marietta
Lowndes at Campbell
Milton at Walton
Harrison at Brookwood
North Cobb at West Forsyth
Lassiter at Gainesville
Calaway at Mount Paran Christian
North Cobb Christian at Landmark Christian
Round 2 Matches must be completed by April 26
Lowndes/Campbell winner at Hillgrove
Model at Walker
