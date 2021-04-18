Boys Soccer

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

Newnan at Walton, 6 p.m.

North Paulding at Campbell

East Coweta at Harrison

Hillgrove at Pebblebrook

Class A Private

Lakeview Academy at Mount Paran Christian

Aquinas at Whitefield Academy

St. Francis at Walker

Friday

Class AAAAAA

Sprayberry at Riverwood

River Ridge at Lassiter

Chattahoochee at Allatoona

Pope at Johns Creek

Girls Soccer

Tuesday

Pebblebrook at Harrison

Hillgrove at East Coweta

Newnan at Walton, 5:30 p.m.

North Paulding at Campbell

Class A Private

Lakeview Academy at Mount Paran Christian

Walker at Fellowship Christian

Pinecrest at North Cobb Christian

Savannah Country Day at Whitefield Academy

Thursday

Class AAAAAA

Kennesaw Mountain at Cambridge

Chattahoochee at Lassiter

Allatoona at Johns Creek

Riverwood at Pope

Slow Pitch Softball

Tuesday -- Twin Creeks Park, Woodstock

Franklin County vs. Kennesaw Mountain, 12:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

First Round by Tuesday

Class AAAAAAA

Walton 3, McEachern 0

East Coweta at Harrison

North Cobb 3, Campbell 1

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at Centennial

Cambridge at Wheeler

Kell at Johns Creek

Chattahoochee at Pope

Class A Private

North Cobb Christian at Mount Pisgah

Mount Bethel at Mount Paran

Whitefield Academy 5, Savannah Christian 0

Walker at Weber School

Second Round by Saturday

Class AAAAAAA

Grayson/Colquitt County at Walton

North Cobb vs. Lowndes/Brookwood

Class A Private

Whitefield Academy at Stratford Academy

Girls Tennis

First Round by Tuesday

Walton 3, McEachern 0

Hillgrove 3, Campbell 0

North Cobb 3, East Coweta 0

Marietta at Newnan

Class AAAAAA

Pope at Johns Creek

Centennial at Kennesaw Mountain

Allatoona at Cambridge

Chattahoochee at Lassiter

Class A Private

Mount Paran Christian at Mount Pisgah

Lakeview Academy at Walker

Aquinas at Whitefield Academy

Second Round by Saturday

Brookwood/Colquitt County at Walton

Hillgrove at Camden County/Parkview

North Cobb at Lowndes

Schedules per GHSA website

Check back for updates

