Boys Soccer
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Newnan at Walton, 6 p.m.
North Paulding at Campbell
East Coweta at Harrison
Hillgrove at Pebblebrook
Class A Private
Lakeview Academy at Mount Paran Christian
Aquinas at Whitefield Academy
St. Francis at Walker
Friday
Class AAAAAA
Sprayberry at Riverwood
River Ridge at Lassiter
Chattahoochee at Allatoona
Pope at Johns Creek
Girls Soccer
Tuesday
Pebblebrook at Harrison
Hillgrove at East Coweta
Newnan at Walton, 5:30 p.m.
North Paulding at Campbell
Class A Private
Lakeview Academy at Mount Paran Christian
Walker at Fellowship Christian
Pinecrest at North Cobb Christian
Savannah Country Day at Whitefield Academy
Thursday
Class AAAAAA
Kennesaw Mountain at Cambridge
Chattahoochee at Lassiter
Allatoona at Johns Creek
Riverwood at Pope
Slow Pitch Softball
Tuesday -- Twin Creeks Park, Woodstock
Franklin County vs. Kennesaw Mountain, 12:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
First Round by Tuesday
Class AAAAAAA
Walton 3, McEachern 0
East Coweta at Harrison
North Cobb 3, Campbell 1
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter at Centennial
Cambridge at Wheeler
Kell at Johns Creek
Chattahoochee at Pope
Class A Private
North Cobb Christian at Mount Pisgah
Mount Bethel at Mount Paran
Whitefield Academy 5, Savannah Christian 0
Walker at Weber School
Second Round by Saturday
Class AAAAAAA
Grayson/Colquitt County at Walton
North Cobb vs. Lowndes/Brookwood
Class A Private
Whitefield Academy at Stratford Academy
Girls Tennis
First Round by Tuesday
Walton 3, McEachern 0
Hillgrove 3, Campbell 0
North Cobb 3, East Coweta 0
Marietta at Newnan
Class AAAAAA
Pope at Johns Creek
Centennial at Kennesaw Mountain
Allatoona at Cambridge
Chattahoochee at Lassiter
Class A Private
Mount Paran Christian at Mount Pisgah
Lakeview Academy at Walker
Aquinas at Whitefield Academy
Second Round by Saturday
Brookwood/Colquitt County at Walton
Hillgrove at Camden County/Parkview
North Cobb at Lowndes
Schedules per GHSA website
Check back for updates
