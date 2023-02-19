First Round Matchups either Tuesday or Wednesday
Check back for updates
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
Wednesday
Parkview at Hillgrove, 6 pm
Harrison at Newton, 6 pm
Milton at Wheeler, 7 pm
South Gwinnett at McEachern, 7:30 p.m.
Walton at Lambert, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell at Valdosta, TBA
TBA
Osborne at Denmark
Pebblebrook at Lowndes
Marietta at Grayson
Class AAAAAA
Habersham Central at Pope, 7 p.m.
Sprayberry at Lanier
South Cobb at Jonesboro
Class AAAAA
Tuesday
Maynard Jackson at Kell, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
North Cobb Christian at Redan
Class A
Mount Bethel at Oglethorpe County
Girls
Denmark at Walton, 7 p.m.
Richmond Hill at Pebblebrook, 5 p.m.
South Gwinnett at McEachern, 6 p.m.
North Cobb at Lambert, 6 p.m.
Hillgrove at Archer
Colquitt County at Campbell
Harrison at Brookwood
Wheeler at South Forsyth
Gainesville at Sprayberry, 6 p.m.
Pope at North Forsyth, 7 pm
Lassiter at Habersham Central
Lithia Springs at Kell, 6 p.m.
Callaway at Mount Paran Christian, 6 p.m.
North Cobb Christian at Columbia
