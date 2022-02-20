Boys

Class AAAAAAA

Tue./Wed.

Tift County at Marietta

Parkview at Pebblebrook

Hillgrove at Camden County

Campbell at Grayson

McEachern at Newton

Colquitt County at Walton

Class AAAAAA

Tue./Wed.

Pope at Buford

Habersham Central at Kell

Winder-Barrow at Wheeler

Osborne at Shiloh

Class A Private

Tue./Wed.

Mount Bethel at Tallulah Falls

Walker at Galloway

Hebron Christian at North Cobb Christian

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

Tue./Wed.

Camden County at Hillgrove

Parkview at Campbell

McEachern at Grayson

Colquitt County at Harrison

Newton at Pebblebrook

Marietta at Lowndes

Class AAAAAA

Tue./Wed.

Osborne at Buford

Habersham Central at Sprayberry

Winder-Barrow at Kell

Pope at Dacula

Class A Private

Tue./Wed.

Walker at Holy Innocents

Wesleyan at Mount Paran Christian

Galloway at North Cobb Christian

