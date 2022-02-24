BOYS

Friday

Class AAAAAAA

Hillgrove at Berkmar, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class AAAAAAA

Archer at Walton, 6 p.m.

Collins Hill at Pebblebrook, 7:30 p.m.

Marietta at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Osborne at Langston Hughes, 6 p.m.

Kell at Tucker, 6 p.m.

Westlake at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Class A Private

Stratford Academy at North Cobb Christian, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

Friday

Class AAAAAAA

Pebblebrook at Collins Hill, 5 p.m.

Hillgrove at Cherokee, 6 p.m.

Woodstock at Harrison, 6 p.m.

West Forsyth at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Langston Hughes at Kell, 6 p.m.

Sprayberry at Lovejoy, 6:30 p.m.

Class A Private

Deerfield-Windsor at Mount Paran Christian, 6 p.m.

